SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KBTX) - For the first time in each school’s history the marching bands and color guards for A&M Consolidated and College Station High School have made it to the UIL State Marching Band Contest. Unfortunately, neither school advanced to the finals on Tuesday but there was an enormous amount of talent on display Monday at the Alamodome in San Antonio and plenty for the BCS community to be proud of.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO