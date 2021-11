Upcoming abstract expressionist, Tsangse Lhamo, is thrilled to present “Palette,” a storytelling art exhibit showcasing 13 unique art pieces inspired by her travels, dreams, nature and Tibetan background. The stunning gallery will come to life in the hip Montrose neighborhood at 3803 Bute Street and be open from Friday, November 5th through Saturday, December 3rd. The gallery will include a series of paintings titled “Labyrinth,” which were painted between the pandemic lockdown and the end of 2020, where Lhamo captures her concerns for mental health and the long-term effects of the pandemic.

VISUAL ART ・ 9 DAYS AGO