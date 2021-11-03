Motorsports Minute: Denny Hamlin

NASCAR's modern playoff format is odd, to say the least. The series introduced a "postseason" system in the mid-2000s that reset points for the series's top 10 contenders, ensuring a close finish. When that stopped guaranteeing close finishes, they went to a 16-car knockout format that ended with four cars guaranteed to each have a shot at a title. When that proved too unpredictable, they added "Playoff points" to normalize the standings in each round and to better reflect the regular season. For some reason, though, they kept the elimination format and the Championship 4 finale.

