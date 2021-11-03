CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Motorsports Minute: Denny Hamlin

By Dennis Krause
racingnation.com
 8 days ago

While it may not be a one on one...

racingnation.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

NASCAR fan drills Denny Hamlin’s car with can of beer (Video)

A Martinsville Speedway fan aimed and landed a perfect blow to Denny Hamlin’s #11 Toyota after Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series playoff race with a can of beer. Two cars were on the scene of what should have been Alex Bowman’s victory celebration on Sunday at Martinsville Speedway at the conclusion of the round of 8 of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
FanSided

NASCAR: Chase Elliott has a perfect response to Denny Hamlin barb

Denny Hamlin blamed Chase Elliott’s fanbase for the booing he got after his run-ins with Alex Bowman in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Martinsville Speedway. Denny Hamlin was booed relentlessly during his televised interview after Sunday’s round of 8 NASCAR Cup Series playoff finale at Martinsville Speedway — his home track in Ridgeway, Virginia, no less.
RIDGEWAY, VA
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Wild Scene With Denny Hamlin

It is not uncommon to see tensions rise during a NASCAR race. That was certainly the case with Denny Hamlin and Alex Bowman today. Bowman wound up taking the checkered flag at the Xfinity 500 today at Martinsville Speedway, while Hamlin finished 24th. But Bowman bumped Hamlin off the lead with several laps to go, and the veteran driver was not happy, which led to some fireworks.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Denny Hamlin
Person
Kyle Larson
Racing News

Denny Hamlin notes lack of respect in NASCAR via letter

Denny Hamlin on his own racing career: “No last name, no money, no backer.”. Respect has been a hot topic in the world of NASCAR in recent weeks. Recently, that discussion was regarding non-playoff drivers ruining races of playoff drivers. On Sunday, that very scenario played out. Alex Bowman turned...
MOTORSPORTS
Autoweek.com

Denny Hamlin Running Out of Chances For First NASCAR Cup Title

On three previous occasions, Denny Hamlin has advanced to the NASCAR Cup Championship 4, only to come up short. Hamlin leads the four championship contenders with Phoenix wins at two, and his total laps led at the one-mile track is 854. He has been particularly strong in the playoffs, winning...
MOTORSPORTS
The State

When did Denny Hamlin become the villain? He doesn’t care. Bring it on, NASCAR

Move over Kyle Busch, NASCAR has a new villain and his name is Denny Hamlin. He curses, embraces chaos and does not give a damn whether you boo him. He said so in part in a Twitter thread after last Sunday’s race at Martinsville, in which jeers rained down from the grandstands at his hometown track as he went nose-to-nose with Alex Bowman’s car after the checkered flag.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nascar Cup Series#Phoenix Raceway
Motorsport.com

Denny Hamlin: "There's nothing else I could have done"

Sunday’s loss in the championship race at Phoenix Raceway seemed to hit Hamlin a little harder. Yes, he’s 40 years old and with fewer and fewer seasons remaining in his career, future title opportunities may be limited. But the Cup Series’ move to a new car next season also puts...
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: Denny Hamlin is closing in on an undesirable record

Yet another chance to win a NASCAR Cup Series championship passed Denny Hamlin by at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday afternoon. That has become the phrase often used in regard to the NASCAR Cup Series championship hopes of three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin around this time of year, specifically in each of the last three Novembers.
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

Denny Hamlin says drivers need to self-police NASCAR conflicts

Denny Hamlin speaks on Chase Elliott’s feud with Kevin Harvick; Says Elliott fans are still bitter for years ago. On Sunday, Martinsville Speedway hosted the playoff elimination finale. The race and the altercations that followed have dominated the headlines all week. Hamlin started at the back of the field after...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
975thefanatic.com

#NASCARplayoffs Is Denny Hamlin Just A Jerk? Championship Time!

The Championship 4 is set and Denny Hamlin still isn’t happy! Alex Bowman gets the win and a clock at Martinsville, and a roadblocked burnout from Denny. Who is going to come out on top at Phoenix?. Be safe,. @Lungboy & @TimmyG. @WickedFastPdcst on Twitter, @WickedFastPodcast on Insta or Like...
MOTORSPORTS
Autoweek.com

NASCAR Cup Destiny Is Calling Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson

NASCAR's modern playoff format is odd, to say the least. The series introduced a "postseason" system in the mid-2000s that reset points for the series's top 10 contenders, ensuring a close finish. When that stopped guaranteeing close finishes, they went to a 16-car knockout format that ended with four cars guaranteed to each have a shot at a title. When that proved too unpredictable, they added "Playoff points" to normalize the standings in each round and to better reflect the regular season. For some reason, though, they kept the elimination format and the Championship 4 finale.
MOTORSPORTS
USA Today

Denny Hamlin calls Alex Bowman 'an absolute hack' after Martinsville incident in NASCAR playoffs

Denny Hamlin was furious with Alex Bowman after Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Martinsville Speedway, and he certainly didn’t hide his feelings. With less than 10 laps to go in the scheduled 500-lap race at the Virginia short track, Hamlin — a playoff driver who was fighting for a spot in the final Championship 4 — was leading the field with Bowman — a playoff driver who was previously eliminated — chasing him down.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Denny Hamlin media center press conference transcript Cup Series Championship

DENNY HAMLIN: Obviously there's disappointment, but there's just nothing -- again, there's nothing else I felt like I could have done differently. You mentioned the pit stall, the whole narrative all week was no reason to focus too much on qualifying because the top 4 guys are going to get top 4 pit selections. But Kyle Larson gets that first pit stall because he qualifies first. Is there any regret that maybe you should have focused on it more?
MOTORSPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Denny Hamlin on recent boos from angry NASCAR fans: ‘Rather be booed than ignored’

PHOENIX — Denny Hamlin was greeted by a chorus of boos as he gave his post-race interview after Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway. Late in the race, Hamlin and eventual winner Alex Bowman were fighting for the lead and made contact on the track, sending Hamlin’s No. 11 Toyota for a spin before he ultimately finished 24th. And then, while still in the car, Hamlin confronted Bowman on the track, interrupted the No. 48 Chevrolet driver’s victory celebration and flipped him off. And then called him “an absolute hack” in the pit road interview.
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy