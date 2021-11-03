CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hydrogen Of Any Made-Up ‘Color’ Can Help Achieve Net-Zero

By David Blackmon
 8 days ago
Despite all of the bad press and attacks from the climate alarm lobby they receive, “fossil fuels” have powered a rapid expansion of the global economy and enabled vast improvements in the standard of living across the globe for well more than a century. These versatile energy and material feedstocks have...

CNBC

Bill Gates predicts oil companies ‘will be worth very little’ in 30 years — here's why

If you're looking for an extremely long-term stock pick from billionaire Bill Gates, here it is: Avoid Big Oil. As the world moves away from fossil fuels and adopts more clean and renewable energy sources, oil giants that have dominated markets for more than a century could be in trouble, the Microsoft co-founder said in a briefing at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, on Thursday.
wpsu.org

This is what the world looks like if we pass the crucial 1.5-degree climate threshold

There's one number heard more than any other from the podiums at the United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland: 1.5 degrees Celsius. That's the global climate change goal world leaders agreed to strive for. By limiting the planet's warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, or 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit, by 2100, the hope is to stave off severe climate disruptions that could exacerbate hunger, conflict and drought worldwide.
ScienceAlert

Most Electricity in Industrialized Nations Could Be From Wind And Solar, Study Shows

We can't afford to delay the switch over to renewable energy sources, and while there's much debate about how to achieve this, more and more research along with growing real-world evidence suggest that it's absolutely a viable, practical option. Now, a new study from an international team of researchers will hopefully help settle this for good. The study shows that the majority of electricity demand in many industrialized nations can be met by some combination of wind and solar power sources, as long as extra efforts are made to install energy storage facilities to cover times of intermittent production. By analyzing the energy use...
mobileworldlive.com

ZTE Zero Carbon Energy Network Helps Operators Achieve Carbon Neutrality

PARTNER FEATURE: Carbon neutrality has become the most urgent and critical mission in the world. Currently, it has been proposed as a target in over 120 countries and regions. The ICT industry is the main force in global economic development. With the large-scale commercial use of 5G, carbon emissions have become a serious challenge to the development of the industry; Building zero carbon networks and achieving carbon neutrality are the strategic objectives of major operators and Internet giants. The ICT industry should not only achieve its own carbon neutrality, but should also empower thousands of industries and promote the carbon neutrality process of them.According to the ITU statistics, in 2020, the ICT industry technology empowers various industries to reduce about 7.8 G tons of equivalent carbon dioxide emissions, accounting for 15% of the total annual emissions. It could be said that the ICT industry contributes greatly to the social carbon emission reduction.
Business Insider

Royal Caribbean Group Announces "Destination Net Zero" -- Program to Achieve Net Zero Emissions by 2050

"Decades ago, we set out on a course to advance sustainability; our vision now is to realize carbon-free cruising over the next two decades," said Richard Fain, chairman and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group. "Today we are announcing the most important destination of all in our company's history – Destination Net Zero – an ambitious strategy to cut emissions, protect our oceans, and ensure the viability of the hundreds of destinations that our guests and crew members care deeply about."
ICIS Chemical Business

Industry now needs to step up, if Net Zero is to be achieved

Net Zero is clearly the key issue of our time. With COP26 about to start, 3 key elements need to come together to ensure success. Political leaders have to agree to meet the Net Zero targets, and to provide $100bn/year to help poorer nations fund the changes needed. But nothing will happen on the ground unless companies then adopt their own Action Plans to meet the targets.
New York Post

How whisky waste can replace fossil fuels on road to net zero

As Glasgow welcomes leaders from around the world to the United Nations climate summit, COP26, the founder of a Scottish biotech company is calling for action, not targets. Professor Martin Tangney’s company, Celtic Renewables, turns left-over waste from whisky-making into the kind of everyday chemicals that are normally made in oil refineries, without drilling for fossil fuels. This includes a novel gasoline alternative which is a direct replacement for the petrol that powers most traditional cars.
The Weather Channel

India at COP26: PM Modi Pledges to Achieve Net Zero Emission Goals by 2070

Offering a new mantra and raising its pledge for combating climate change, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told world leaders at the COP26 that India will target a net-zero goal by the year 2070 and aim at increasing its non-fossil fuel energy to 500 GW in its energy mix by 2030.
THE DAILY RECKONING

“Net Zero” Stands Zero Chance

The United States president — and other bow-wow wowsers of his type — presently huddle in Glasgow, Scotland. Their objective: to break a fever. They inform us Earth is down with an alarming one, with worsening sweats in prospect. Thus they fixate their eyes distressingly upon the rising mercury. Increases...
The Conversation U.S.

Clean energy innovation, methane cuts and getting China and India on board for net-zero can help deliver progress at COP26

Much of the news coming out of the U.N. climate conference has focused on the spectacle, and how countries’ pledges aren’t on track to prevent dangerous climate change. But behind the scenes, there is reason for hope. In many countries, the energy transition is already underway as falling costs make renewable energy ubiquitous and more affordable than fossil fuels. The challenge for government officials now is figuring out how to help scale up clean energy dramatically while reducing fossil fuel emissions, and still meeting the rapidly growing energy demands of billions of people in developing and emerging economies. With an ongoing...
The Independent

Britain won’t reach net zero unless local councils help retrofit homes, MPs warn

Boris Johnson’s government will struggle to reach its net zero target unless local councils get involved in making homes more energy efficient, MPs have warned.Ahead of the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow, UK ministers have set out proposals to encourage green home improvements as part of a wider plan to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.But MPs on the housing committee said the government’s strategy lacks proper funding for local authorities to help make Britain’s homes more energy efficient.Labour MP Clive Betts, the chair of the housing select committee, said councils must be given support to help deliver change. “The government...
CBS News

Japan betting on hydrogen to achieve carbon-neutral plans

Japan is placing multiple bets on hydrogen as a fuel source. The country's ultimate goal is to become the world's first hydrogen society, running its factories, heating its homes and fueling its transportation with clean energy. CBS News' Lucy Craft reports it's a prospect as tantalizing as it is daunting.
The Independent

Cop26: 40 nations back clean technology plan to help developing world hit net zero

A new plan to help deliver clean and affordable technology across the world by 2030 is being hailed as another Cop26 milestone by Boris Johnson.A total of 40 nations are backing the ‘Glasgow Breakthroughs’, to give developing countries access to the innovation and tools needed to make the shift to net zero carbon emissions.Downing Street believes the initiative can create 20 million new jobs globally and add over $16 trillion to the economies of both emerging and advanced economies.It will cover: clean power, zero emission road vehicles, near-zero emission steel production, low carbon hydrogen and climate-resilient and sustainable agriculture.By...
beckershospitalreview.com

CommonSpirit sets goal to achieve net-zero emissions by 2040

CommonSpirit Health announced Nov. 2 an industry-leading commitment to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040 alongside an interim goal to slash emissions in half by 2030. The 2040 target was shared at the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference and is in line with U.S. climate goals laid out...
odi.org

Whose Net Zero Future?

The Indian prime minister’s speech at the Glasgow United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change powerfully articulated the concerns of the global south on climate change. The West for its own reasons is fixated with the net zero target. But India showed with great clarity that climate action could not be separated from securing inclusive and equitable prosperity.
wri.org

How the Circular Economy Can Help Nations Achieve Their Climate Goals

Editor's Note: Carolina Schmidt is the Minister of Environment for Chile and a board member for the Platform for Accelerating the Circular Economy (PACE). The latest IPCC report is frighteningly clear: without urgent action, the world could lose entire countries to climate change due to rising sea levels, deadly flooding and widespread fires from extreme temperatures. The world is already moving in this direction, as severe floods and fires are happening more frequently with a current average warming of just 1.1 degrees C. If countries achieve their pre COP26 climate plans, known as nationally determined contributions (NDCs), warming will only be limited to 2.4 degrees C by 2100. This is well past the 1.5 degrees C threshold necessary to avoid the worst impacts of climate change.
