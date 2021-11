After a lost fumble on his first carry of the night, things were not looking good for Jonathan Taylor and his recent hot streak. Luckily for the Colts, their young superstar managed to put the mistake behind him and bounce back to have yet another game with over 100 scrimmage yards. Over the past 4 games, Taylor has 551 scrimmage yards on 73 touches (7.54 yards per touch) and 6 touchdowns.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO