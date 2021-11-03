CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AUD/USD pares modest intraday gains, remains below mid-0.7400s ahead of Fed

By Haresh Menghani
FXStreet.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpbeat Chinese PMI, renewed USD weakness assisted AUD/USD to gain traction on Wednesday. The USD bulls seemed unimpressed and largely shrugged off stronger than expected ADP report. Investors seemed reluctant ahead of the highly-anticipated FOMC monetary policy decision. The AUD/USD pair traded with a mild positive bias through the...

www.fxstreet.com

FXStreet.com

USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee pares US inflation-led losses near 74.50

USD/INR eases from weekly top after two-day uptrend. US inflation jumps to a 31-year high in October, fuels Fed rate hike concerns. News from China’s Evergrande tests pair buyers amid a sluggish session. USD/INR retreats from one week high to 74.40 heading into Thursday’s European session. In doing so, the...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD Forecast: Sellers encouraged by Brexit concerns, dollar strength

GBP/USD has broken below post-BoE lows on dollar rally. GBP/USD trades in a descending channel but turns technically oversold. EU-UK negotiations over Brexit's Northern Ireland protocol is reportedly not going well. GBP/USD has come under strong bearish pressure on Wednesday and slumped below 1.3400 to touch its weakest level of...
WORLD
FXStreet.com

Alarmingly high US inflation print forces AUD lower

AUD - Australian Dollar. The Australian dollar continued its downward correction through trade on Wednesday, giving up supports at 0.7350 and marking fresh 1-month lows at 0.7330. Another alarmingly high US CPI print has sent shockwaves through the market as investors scramble to re-position monetary policy expectations. In a blow to those purporting a transitory assessment of price pressures, inflation rose 0.9% in October taking the annualised rate of increase above 6% to 6.2% while core CPI data was up 4.6%. The sharp increase pushes both CPI and Core CPI inflation to their highest level in 30 years and has prompted investors to again price in two rate hikes in the latter half of 2022, driving USD gains across the board. Having edged back toward 0.74 US cents, the AUD fell sharply in the wake of the CPI data release and now appears poised to test supports and a break below 0.73.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Forex Today: Dollar capitalizes on hot inflation report, markets quiet down amid US holiday

Here is what you need to know on Thursday, November 11:. The greenback capitalized on surging US Treasury bond yields and risk-aversion on Wednesday after the data from the US showed that consumer inflation jumped to its strongest level in more than 30 years. The US Dollar Index is consolidating Wednesday’s gains below 95.00 and the benchmark 10-year bond yield settled above 1.5%. Bond markets in the US will be closed due to the Veterans Day holiday on Thursday but Wall Street will open at the usual time. Following Wednesday’s crazy action, markets could remain relatively quiet amid thin trading conditions.
BUSINESS

