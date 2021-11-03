AUD/USD pares modest intraday gains, remains below mid-0.7400s ahead of Fed

AUD - Australian Dollar. The Australian dollar continued its downward correction through trade on Wednesday, giving up supports at 0.7350 and marking fresh 1-month lows at 0.7330. Another alarmingly high US CPI print has sent shockwaves through the market as investors scramble to re-position monetary policy expectations. In a blow to those purporting a transitory assessment of price pressures, inflation rose 0.9% in October taking the annualised rate of increase above 6% to 6.2% while core CPI data was up 4.6%. The sharp increase pushes both CPI and Core CPI inflation to their highest level in 30 years and has prompted investors to again price in two rate hikes in the latter half of 2022, driving USD gains across the board. Having edged back toward 0.74 US cents, the AUD fell sharply in the wake of the CPI data release and now appears poised to test supports and a break below 0.73.

BUSINESS ・ 17 HOURS AGO