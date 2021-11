Gold remains on the back foot, extends previous day’s losses. Options market turns most bearish in three months as market braces for Fed tapering. Update: Gold remained depressed through the first half of the European session and was last seen hovering near the lower boundary of its weekly trading range, just above the $1,780 level. This marked the second successive day of a negative move and was sponsored by expectations for an early policy tightening by the Fed, which tends to undermine the non-yielding yellow metal. The US central bank will announce its policy decision later during the US session and is expected to begin tapering its $120 billion-a-month asset purchase program.

