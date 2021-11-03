Stephen Amell Confirms Heels Has Been Renewed for Season 2

Airing on The CW television network, the Walker TV show stars Jared Padalecki, Lindsey Morgan, Molly Hagan, Keegan Allen, Violet Brinson, Kale Culley, Coby Bell, Jeff Pierre, Mitch Pileggi, and Odette Annable with Dave Annable recurring. It’s a reboot of the long-running Walker, Texas Ranger TV show from the 1990s. The story begins with Texas Ranger Cordell Walker (Padalecki), a widower and father with his own moral code, as he returns home to Austin, Texas after being undercover for nearly a year. He tries to reconnect with his son August (Culley) and daughter Stella (Brinson), as well as his brother Liam (Allen) and parents, Abeline (Hagan) and Bonham (Pileggi). At work, Walker’s former colleague Larry James (Bell) is now his Ranger Captain and Walker has a new partner, Micki Ramirez (Morgan), one of the first women in Texas Rangers’ history.
