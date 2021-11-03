CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Stephen Amell Confirms Heels Has Been Renewed for Season 2

By Connor Casey
ComicBook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStephen Amell, star of the Starz wrestling drama Heels, took to Twitter on Wednesday to confirm that the show had officially been renewed for a second season. Amell wrote, "I want my belt back," referencing how his character, Jack Spade, lost the DWL Championship in a Ladder Match in the closing...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Starz renews professional wrestling drama 'Heels' for a second season

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Starz has renewed professional wrestling drama Heels starring Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig for a second season. "This one's for the fans. #HeelsSTARZ Season 2 is coming your way," the official Twitter account for the series said on Wednesday alongside a short video that features a Season 2 logo inside of a wrestling ring.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Heels' Steps Back Into the Ring for Season 2

STARZ has announced today that Season 2 of the critically-acclaimed drama Heels has gotten the greenlight. The original series, which premiered worldwide to overwhelming critical acclaim back in August, will begin production of season two in 2022. Heels tells the story of the men and women who chase their dreams...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Heels’ Renewed For Season 2 By Starz; Trey Tucker & Robby Ramos Upped To Series Regulars

Heels will tap in for Season 2 as Starz has renewed the rookie wrestling drama that premiered in the summer. Also, Trey Tucker and Robby Ramos have been upped from recurring to series regular-roles for the second season, playing Bobby Pin and Diego Cottonmouth, respectively. Production will begin next year. Heels revolves around the men and women who chase their dreams in the world of small-town pro wrestling. Set in a close-knit Georgia community, it follows a family-owned wrestling promotion as two brothers and rivals (Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig) war over their late father’s legacy. In the ring, somebody must play...
TV SERIES
Tell-Tale TV

Fan Expo Canada: Revisiting the Arrowverse With Stephen and Robbie Amell

Fan Expo Canada‘s Limited Edition event was a family affair thanks to appearances from famous Canadian cousins Stephen and Robbie Amell. In a rare treat for fans, the two actors visited Toronto to team up for a super-sized panel where they discussed everything from Arrow to The Flash to their crowd-funded film, Code 8.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
ComicBook

Stephen Amell Shares Video Message for Supergirl Finale

Arrow star Stephen Amell took to social media today to share a short video in honor of tonight's series finale of Supergirl. Amell's own series was the first "Arrowverse" show to end, with Black Lightning coming to a close the next season. Now, it's Supergirl that is flying toward its conclusion, and Amell had some kind words for the cast and crew of the series, which joined the Arrowverse officially in its second season after an initial season at CBS that ended with a network change to The CW. Amell shared the screen with Supergirl characters in numerous crossover events over the years.
TV & VIDEOS
justjaredjr.com

Stephen Amell Sends Love to 'Supergirl' Cast Ahead of Series Finale

The Supergirl two-part series finale airs TONIGHT (November 9) on The CW!. Former Arrow star Stephen Amell shared a video message for the cast, and especially to star Melissa Benoist. “Hi. It’s November 9th and tonight at 8 o’clock on The CW is the series finale of Supergirl. Congratulations guys....
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Walker: Season Three? Has the CW Action TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on The CW television network, the Walker TV show stars Jared Padalecki, Lindsey Morgan, Molly Hagan, Keegan Allen, Violet Brinson, Kale Culley, Coby Bell, Jeff Pierre, Mitch Pileggi, and Odette Annable with Dave Annable recurring. It’s a reboot of the long-running Walker, Texas Ranger TV show from the 1990s. The story begins with Texas Ranger Cordell Walker (Padalecki), a widower and father with his own moral code, as he returns home to Austin, Texas after being undercover for nearly a year. He tries to reconnect with his son August (Culley) and daughter Stella (Brinson), as well as his brother Liam (Allen) and parents, Abeline (Hagan) and Bonham (Pileggi). At work, Walker’s former colleague Larry James (Bell) is now his Ranger Captain and Walker has a new partner, Micki Ramirez (Morgan), one of the first women in Texas Rangers’ history.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelli Berglund
Person
Alexander Ludwig
Person
Chris Bauer
Person
Stephen Amell
geekspin

Has Star Trek: Prodigy been cancelled or renewed for season 2?

Trekkies will see more of the USS Protostar and its motley crew of young aliens, as Paramount+ has renewed Star Trek: Prodigy for a second season. The streamer announced the animated series’ season 2 renewal on Monday ― just four days after the show’s third episode arrived on the streaming platform. The renewal news wasn’t really surprising, as Paramount+ had previously revealed that Star Trek: Prodigy had the top-performing premiere day out of any original animated kids’ series on the streaming service.
TV SERIES
Variety

Jake McDorman, Jon Jon Briones, Sepideh Moafi Among Cast Added to FX’s ‘Class of ’09’

FX’s upcoming limited series “Class of ’09” has added Sepideh Moafi, Brian J. Smith, Jon Jon Briones, Brooke Smith, Jake McDorman, Rosalind Eleazar and Raúl Castillo to the cast. Additionally, Sunu Gonera is set to direct the first two episodes. The eight-episode series is a suspense thriller that spans three decades and is told across three distinct but interweaving timelines in order to examine the nature of justice, humanity and the choices people make that define their lives and legacy. One of these timelines will be the near future when the U.S. criminal justice system has been transformed by artificial intelligence. The...
TV SERIES
TVShowsAce

‘Sister Wives’ Season 16 Premiere ALREADY Has Fans Fuming

The Sister Wives Season 16 Premiere is nearly here and Kody Brown’s family has been hard at work hyping up the new season. Christine Brown recently announced she and Kody had split. She kept her Instagram comments turned off and mostly avoided answering any questions on the split. Sister Wives fans assume the announcement was just to hype things up for Season 16. But, they also assume her NDA contract with TLC likely prevents her from discussing any of the more juicy details surrounding their breakup.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

The Last OG: Season Five? Has the TBS Comedy Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the TBS cable channel, The Last OG stars Tracy Morgan, Ryan Gaul, Taylor Mosby, Dante Hoagland, Anna Maria Horsford, and Da’Vine Joy Randolph. Guest stars this season include Janet Hubert, Malik Yoba, Wood Harris, and Gary Dourdan. The comedy centers on Tray (Morgan), who is released from prison after 15 years. Back in a now-gentrified Brooklyn, he finds his old love, Shay (Haddish), has married a white guy. What’s worse — she and Josh (Gaul) are raising the teenaged twins (Mosby and Hoagland), which Tray never even knew about. In the fourth season, Tray recovers from a violent attack and has a personal reawakening with a fresh perspective on his community, new goals, and a distinct set of challenges. It’s a new day and a new way for Tray, as he tries to adapt to a changing world so he can do some good for the Brooklyn he loves.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Professional Wrestling#All Elite Wrestling#Boxing#Combat#Comicbook#Arrow
TVLine

CBS Midseason Schedule: Sophia Bush vs. Chicago P.D., Celebrity Big Brother vs. Olympics, S.W.A.T. Moves and More

CBS on Wednesday revealed its midseason schedule, and it pits Sophia Bush against her former Chicago P.D. fam, moves S.W.A.T. to Sundays, starts a new Amazing Race and throws a whole lotta Celebrity Big Brother against the potentially snow-challenged Winter Olympics on NBC. In Good Sam, Bush stars as Dr. Sam Griffith, a gifted heart surgeon who excels in her new role as chief of surgery after her renowned boss (played by Awake‘s Jason Isaacs) falls into a coma. But when said boss wakes up months later and demands to resume his duties, Sam is tasked with supervising this egotistical surgeon… who...
TV SHOWS
tvseriesfinale.com

Dexter: New Blood: Season Two? Has the Showtime Sequel Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the Showtime cable channel, the Dexter: New Blood TV show is a continuation of the Dexter television series. The sequel series stars Michael C. Hall, Jennifer Carpenter, Julia Jones, Jack Alcott, Alano Miller, Johnny Sequoyah, Clancy Brown, and David Magidoff. In the original show, Dexter Morgan (Hall) is a complicated and conflicted blood-spatter expert for the Miami police department who moonlights as a serial killer. In the series finale, he is presumed dead but is revealed to be leading a quiet life, working for a lumber company in Oregon. Now, 10 years later, we find Morgan living as shopkeeper Jim Lindsay in the fictional small town of Iron Lake, New York. He has developed a relationship with Angela Bishop (Jones), the town’s chief of police, and has suppressed his serial killing urges. Morgan may be embracing his new life, but in the wake of unexpected events in this close-knit community, his inner “Dark Passenger” inevitably beckons.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Supergirl’ Finale: Empowering The Powerless Is Key In Supe Series Ender Full Of Familiar Faces

SPOILER ALERT: This post contains details about the Supergirl two-parter series finale.  It’s all or nothing for Melissa Benoist’s Kara Danvers and her Super Friends in the final hours of the CW’s Supergirl. Kicking off with “The Last Gauntlet,” Supergirl picks up right were the previous installment left off – with Esme (Mila Jones) in Lex (Jon Cryer) and Nyxly (Peta Sergeant) possession. A hostage in hand, the criminals-turned-lovers propose that Kara, Alex (Chyler Leigh) and the rest of the gang trade in their totems for the kid. Of course, this is before Lex and Nyxly realize that the Love totem, absorbed...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Insecure’: Jay Ellis on Lawrence’s Rocky Adjustment to Fatherhood and His Futures With Condola and Issa

“Insecure” star Jay Ellis was fully prepared to become public enemy number one after Sunday night’s episode aired. Titled “Pressure, Okay?!,” the half hour was dedicated to what happened after Lawrence (Ellis) and Condola (Christina Elmore) welcomed their son and all the drama that comes with co-parenting. “Maybe I can be public enemy number two or three,” Ellis joked, catching up with Variety over the phone ahead of the episode’s debut, as he steeled himself for fan reactions. “I remember first reading it during the table read and I was like, ‘This is gonna be rough,’” he added. “Like I might go...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ComicBook

Arcane: League of Legends Netflix Series Teases Act 2 With New Trailer

A new trailer teasing Act 2 of the League of Legends animated series Arcane has been released ahead of three new episodes dropping on Netflix this weekend. The show, if you're not familiar, follows the lives of League of Legends champions like Jayce, Caitlyn, Heimerdinger, and more prior to the events of the video game, but its focus is largely on sisters Jinx and Vi. And while the first three episodes covered some harrowing ground, the new trailer makes it clear that even more explosive reveals are on the way.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Rock Trolls Ryan Reynolds, Accuses Him of Stealing His Moms Netflix Account

The Rock has trolled his Red Notice co-star Ryan Reynolds by accusing the actor of using his mother's Netflix account instead of paying for one on his own. The back-and-forth between the A-list stars continues as we inch closer to the Netflix premiere date of Red Notice, an original movie also starring Gal Gadot. The film's red carpet event was a week ago, and Dwayne Johnson is still taking every opportunity to take a jab at Reynolds. This time, the former WWE Superstar utilizes a Netflix marquee to get his joke across at Reynolds' expense.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Supergirl Star Nicole Maines Teases More Dreamer Comics

Supergirl may have come to a close on Tuesday night with the two-hour series finale event, but that doesn't necessarily mean the story is over, at least for one of the Super Friends. On Wednesday, Nia Nal/Dreamer actress Nicole Maines took to Twitter to share a photo of what appears to be her hands in Dreamer's costume typing the beginning of a comic story featuring Nia. The official DC Comics Twitter account is tagged in the photo.
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy