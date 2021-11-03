CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Hogan: Decision To Vaccinate Children Up To Parents; Baltimore City, Neighboring Counties Announce Appointments, Clinics

By Mike Hellgren
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J5yLt_0clHsvMk00

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Some young children are already being vaccinated in Maryland following the federal government giving the approval to allow the shots for those aged five to 11.

Governor Larry Hogan said he will not be mandating the vaccines for children and that parents should decide what is right for their child. “Ultimately, this decision is up to and should be up to Maryland parents and families,” Hogan said at a news conference Wednesday.

Dr. Kate Connor, a pediatrician with the Johns Hopkins Children’s Center, told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren side effects should be mild. “There’s absolutely variation from person to person. It’s important to note that in the pediatric trials, there were no serious side effects or adverse events noted,” Dr. Connor told Hellgren. “Kids did experience side effects that were similar to adults. Vastly, the most common is a sore arm. They can experience some mild viral-like symptoms—a low-grade temperature, some body aches, fatigue.”

Baltimore City released its vaccination plan that involves clinics next week and relies largely on giving vaccines in schools.

The state has updated its vaccination finder online for the expanded vaccinations. You can find it here.

Maryland is also rolling out a public service campaign to convince parents the vaccine is safe.

Governor Hogan said Maryland has 180,000 initial doses and will be given 50,000 additional doses each week. There are more than a half million children in the five to 11 age group in the state.

The doses for children are one-third the adult dose. In order to be fully vaccinated, children must get two shots. They’re recommended to be given 21 days apart.

“I certainly hear questions and concerns from my patients. National polls have shown that a lot of parents are hesitant about this vaccine. I think it’s important for parents who have questions or worries to reach out to their pediatrician. We have these kinds if conversations with families about vaccines all the time—not just covid vaccines,” Dr. Connor said.

Comments / 5

Donald King
6d ago

You are right he does need to do something. He needs to stop trying to jam shots down everybody's throats. The shots DO NOT work it has been proven that they don't so STOP acting like they do.

Reply
6
 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Kaleah Mcilwain

Free produce boxes available all November, Baltimore is receiving $641 million for Covid-19 recovery

(Robert Knopes/Getty Images) Get fresh produce boxes weekly for free all November long. Free produce boxes with healthy fruits and vegetables are available to all Baltimoreans, including our neighbors experiencing housing insecurity. There are multiple locations all over Baltimore that will be giving out the produce boxes. You can find the dates and times here.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Maryland Health
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Baltimore, MD
COVID-19 Vaccines
Baltimore County, MD
Vaccines
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Vaccines
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Health
County
Baltimore County, MD
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Vaccines
Baltimore County, MD
Government
Shore News Network

Governor Hogan Announces $10 Million plan to revitalize Baltimore and Cambridge

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced the launch of the Homeownership Works (HOW) pilot program, a $10 million economic recovery initiative that will rehabilitate homes to create new homeownership opportunities while revitalizing Johnston Square in Baltimore City and Pine Street in Cambridge. “Homeownership Works is a game-changing approach that will...
CAMBRIDGE, MD
scotteblog.com

Howard County Education Association plans to protest We The People 2 event at HomeSlyce Pizza in Columbia on November 9th

Latest update: HomeSlyce Pizza Bar in Columbia cancels controversial We The People 2 event on November 9th. Article update November 4th at 1:16pm: The link below to the Action Network event sponsored by Howard County Education Association is no longer working. I do not yet know what that means but will check on it. – Scott E.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: 555 New Cases Reported, Positivity Rate Goes Back Over 3%

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland reported 555 new COVID-19 cases and 14 new deaths, according to state health department data released Monday morning. The percentage of people testing positive increased by .08% to 3.04%. Hospitalizations decreased by 13 to 526. Of those hospitalized, 388 adults are in acute care and 134 adults are in intensive care.  Two children are in acute care and two children are in intensive care. Doctors say the new cases are fueled by dangerous strains targeting the unvaccinated. During an August press conference, Gov. Larry Hogan said the Delta variant, a strain that is reportedly two to four times more...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Officials Urge Pediatric COVID-19 Vaccinations As Key Metrics Trend Down

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City has continued to see its key COVID-19 metrics trend down, and it’s ready to start vaccinating some of its youngest residents to maintain that momentum. The city is averaging 71 COVID-19 cases per day as of Thursday morning, a decrease of 15% from two weeks ago, according to City Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa. The city’s average positivity is 1.5%, a decrease of 20% from two weeks ago. U.S. health officials on Tuesday gave the final signoff to Pfizer’s kid-size COVID-19 shot, a major expansion of the nation’s vaccination campaign. In Maryland, over half a million kids aged...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Hogan
mocoshow.com

Maryland Officials Authorize Providers to Schedule Appointments/Hold Clinics to Vaccinate 5-11 Year Olds and More Notes From Governor Hogan’s 11/3 Press Conference

Below you’ll see notes from Governor Larry Hogan’s 11/3 press conference, as tweeted by his Deputy Communications Director, Kata Hall:. • Earlier today, Maryland health officials authorized providers across the state to immediately begin scheduling appointments, holding clinics, and vaccinating 5- to 11-year-olds. 515,000 Maryland children are now eligible to...
MARYLAND STATE
whatsupmag.com

Hogan Announces Appointments Across State Government

Appoints Delegates in Anne Arundel, Prince George’s Counties Fills Circuit Court Seat in Frederick County Appoints Queen Anne’s School Board Member. ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan announced the following appointments:. Rachel Muñoz to the House of Delegates, Legislative District 33. Faye Martin Howell to the House of Delegates, Legislative District 24.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Baltimore

‘Peace of Mind’ Parents Rush To Get Appointments At Pediatric Covid-19 Vaccine Clinics In Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Sharla Chinniah jumped at the chance to get her 10-year-old son Joshua the Covid-19 vaccine. Sharla is a nurse and jumped at the chance to get a vaccine appointment for her 10yo son—who just got his first #CovidVaccine dose. @wjz #COVID19 #Maryland pic.twitter.com/Xkcb6TmgXw — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) November 5, 2021 “I’m a nurse and I want my kids to have a chance to be normal at school and not have any worries about getting sick or getting other people sick,” Chinniah told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren. She said the appointment went smoothly. Chinniah initially tried to get one through a...
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising Campaign#Vaccinations#Wjz#Covid#Sears
fox8live.com

Parents line up in Jefferson Parish to get children vaccinated

MARRERO, La. (WVUE) - Parents eager to see their young children vaccinated against COVID-19 lined up Saturday (Nov. 6) as the Louisiana Department of Health and the Louisiana National Guard administered the Pfizer Pediatric vaccine to children ages 5-11 at Johnny Jacobs Playground in Marrero. After the CDC advised children...
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

As approval approaches, parents of young children face vaccine decision

MADISON, Wis. – A lower dose of the Pfizer COVID vaccine for kids ages five-to-eleven is nearing approval. That means parents will soon have a decision to make. “This is why we would encourage conversations with trusted resources,” Children’s Wisconsin Chief Medical Officer Dr. Michael Gutzeit said. “The primary care provider for your child as well as the Centers for Disease Control and the Department of Health Services website which can provide additional information about the process and approval for the vaccine once it becomes available.”
MADISON, WI
Gazette

Hogan: State working on plan to vaccinate children

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said he is expecting clearance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to begin administering COVID-19 vaccinations to children ages 5 to 11 as soon as next week. In a news conference, Hogan said the Department of Health is currently working on a plan that...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
News Break
Politics
CBS Baltimore

County-By-County: Where Marylanders Can Get Children Vaccinated Against COVID-19

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Following the CDC’s approval of Pfizer’s pediatric COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, jurisdictions across the Baltimore region announced clinics to administer shots to children ages 5 to 11. Here’s a list of clinics in the area: Anne Arundel County Anne Arundel County Public Schools will offer pediatric vaccines at 24 elementary schools starting on Nov. 8. Parents can register for appointments at aacps.org/covidvaccines. Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 from 5-7:30 p.m. Jacobsville Elementary School Odenton Elementary School Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021 from 5-7:30 p.m. Glendale Elementary School Van Bokkelen Elementary School Wednesday, Nov. 10 from 5-7:30 p.m. Lothian Elementary School Tyler Heights Elementary School Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021 from 5-7:30 p.m. Cape St....
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MDH Secretary Schrader visits community COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Baltimore City and Waldorf

Baltimore, MD – Maryland Department of Health (MDH) Secretary Dennis R. Schrader visited two COVID-19 vaccination clinics held to increase the accessibility of free vaccines in their communities.  Jai Medical Center is located at 4340 Park Heights Avenue, Baltimore, MD. The center serves an area that has one of the highest concentrations of Medicaid recipients […] The post MDH Secretary Schrader visits community COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Baltimore City and Waldorf appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
BALTIMORE, MD
doorcountydailynews.com

Door County Public Health plans ahead for children's vaccine clinics

With the Centers for Disease Control and the Food and Drug Administration making their final call on the COVID-19 vaccine for kids, Door County Public Health is making sure you can schedule an appointment if you choose to vaccinate your children. The department has tentatively scheduled four such clinics in the months of November and December. The children-only clinics will be held separate from others since the dosage given to young kids is different from what is offered to those above the age of 12. Door County Public Health Officer Sue Powers says there is a lot of preparation being done ahead of the vaccine’s official approval.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
43K+
Followers
22K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy