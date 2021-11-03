CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wingstop Slides as Chicken Prices, Labor Crunch Weigh on Results

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Bloomberg) -- Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING ) Inc. shares tumbled after the restaurant chain missed Wall Street’s sales and profit expectations, citing persistently high prices for the chicken that accounts for most of...

Wall St slides as hot consumer prices data fans inflation fears

(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes fell on Wednesday as a surge in U.S. consumer prices last month deepened fears that high inflation is here to stay amid supply chain snarls. The Labor Department's report also showed that in the 12 months through October the consumer price index increased 6.2%,...
Wendy's profit view squeezed by rising commodity costs, labor crunch

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Wendy's Co (WEN.O) on Wednesday projected annual profit below market estimates as a widespread labor shortage and rising costs of raw materials eat into the fast-food chain's margins, sending its shares down 4% in premarket trading. The company said it expected annual adjusted earnings between 79...
Wingstop CEO encouraged that chicken wing prices are falling from Covid peak

Wingstop CEO Charlie Morrison told CNBC he's seeing encouraging signs in the chicken wing market after tight supply earlier this year impacted prices. "As of today, they've already come down almost 40 cents a pound since their peak," Morrison said in a "Mad Money" interview. He said continued supply growth...
Wingstop Seeks More Control of Supply Chain as Prices Soar

Wingstop often emphasizes that it’s in a “category of one,” but when it comes to battling supply chain issues, the fast casual is looking to follow the lead of its larger-scale peers like Dunkin’ and Starbucks and even those outside the industry. CEO Charlie Morrison told analysts Wednesday that the...
Fast Casual

Wingstop misses Q3 expectations

Although Wingstop Inc. reported Wednesday that systemwide sales were up 16.7% for the fiscal third quarter ending Sept. 25, the chicken wing chain's earnings of $11.3 million missed analyst expectations. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 29 cents per share, falling short of the 35 cents predicted by analysts. The Texas-based chain posted $65.8 million in revenue, also below the $75.3 million forecasted.
Wingstop Inc (WING): Price Now Near $170.11; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

Currently, WING (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-2.35 (-1.37%) from the hour prior. WING has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. From a hourly perspective, the market looks fairly choppy; clear trends aren’t showing up on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100 and 50 hour moving averages, resulting in them so that price is now turning below them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
Stock futures slide following Apple, Amazon results

U.S. equity futures traded lower to end the week following disappointing results from Apple and Amazon. The major futures indexes indicate a decline of 0.8% on the Nasdaq and a loss of 0.1% on the Dow. Heavy selling of some technology shares in after-hours trading cast a shadow. Apple was...
Futures slip after Apple, Amazon results reignite supply, labor woes

(Reuters) – The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq indexes looked set to drop from record highs on Friday, as results from mega-cap firms Apple and Amazon.com reignited concerns of labor and supply shortages that have been at the forefront of this quarterly earnings season. Market participants have been closely watching...
KLA-Tencor Results Beat in Q1 as Chip Crunch Spurs Demand

Investing.com - KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) reported Wednesday fiscal first-quarter results that beat analysts' forecasts as demand for its wafer inspection products and services was bolstered by the ongoing chip shortage. KLA-Tencor was up 2% in aftermarket hours following the report. KLA-Tencor announced earnings per share of $4.64 on revenue of $2.08...
FuboTV CEO Weighs In On Q3 Results: 'A Phenomenal Quarter'

FuboTV Inc (NYSE: FUBO) is trading significantly lower Wednesday after the company reported third-quarter financial results and announced the purchase of Molotov for approximately $190 million. What Happened: FuboTV reported quarterly revenue of $156.7 million, which beat the estimate of $143.55 million. The company reported a quarterly net loss of...
Tesla shares inch higher after Musk sheds $5 billion in equity

(Reuters) -Tesla shares edged higher on Thursday after filings revealed Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk had sold about $5 billion of the stock over the past few days, following his much-hyped Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) poll. The electric-car maker's shares pared earlier gains and were up 0.6% at $1,074.80, after tumbling earlier...
Wall St set to rise after inflation-driven rout; Disney shares tumble

(Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes were set to rebound on Thursday from a two-day selloff over signs of prolonged inflation, while Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS ) Co tumbled as subscriber growth slowed in its streaming video service. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq snapped their eight-session run of all-time closing...
Zomato Surges 5% in a Choppy Session; Morgan Stanley Upgrades Stock Target

Investing.com -- Food aggregator company Zomato Ltd (NS: ZOMT ) surged almost 5% on Thursday to close at Rs 140.9, amid a choppy session with the Indian equity benchmarks falling for the third consecutive day on Thursday, dragged down by IT, financial and consumer scrips. BSE Sensex fell 0.7% or...
Markets Closed Lower After US Inflation Hit a Three-Decade High

Yesterday, major markets closed lower after US inflation hit a three-decade high. High growth companies, including technology giants, lagged the broader market. Supposedly, higher inflation means higher bond yields, so capital leaves the stock market and goes towards income generating assets. We shall see. The October US consumer-price index (CPI)...
Rivian raises $11.9 bn in Wall Street debut

Rivian, an American automaker specializing in electric pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles and vans, announced Tuesday it had raised $11.9 billion in its Wall Street debut. Backed by Amazon and Detroit automaker Ford, Rivian set its IPO price at $78 per share, according to a press release, and will issue 153 million new shares on Wednesday, up from the 135 million initially planned, due to high demand from investors. This represents a valuation of $67.9 billion if stock options and other convertible shares are not taken into account. The amount is well above what the company expected in early November when it proposed a range of between $57 and $62 per share.
Retail Chicken Prices By Month

Retail chicken prices were at $3.59/lb. in October, up 7 cents from the prior month and up 30 cents from the same time last year. This is the highest price in the last 96 months (since October 2013). Retail chicken prices have averaged $3.41 so far in 2021. Retail chicken...
Stocks slide as consumer prices surge by most in over 30 years

U.S. stocks tumbled Wednesday after the latest reading on inflation showed consumer prices accelerated by the most in 31 years. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 240 points, or 0.66%, while the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq Composite index declined 0.82% and 1.66%, respectively. The selling caused all three of the major averages to post a second day of losses after closing at record highs on Monday.
