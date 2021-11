Bravo Burritos has been a staple in St. Cloud for as long as I can remember. It was THE THING to get after bar when I was in college, when it was still located on 5th Avenue. Everyone would stand outside and eat that delicious "twinkie". And of course, talk about how good it was and how "nobody makes burritos like Bravo". And it's still true.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO