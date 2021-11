KANKAKEE — Some will say that volleyball is probably the most volatile sport when it comes to momentum. Uncle Mo can change directions in nothing flat, all it takes is a slight adjustment in strategy or, as happens quite often, an unlucky bounce. For Pontiac, it was the former Thursday night as the Indians suffered a three-set loss to the host Fightin' Irish in the final of the Class 2A Bishop McNamara Regional tournament.

PONTIAC, IL ・ 13 DAYS AGO