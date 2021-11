Denis Villeneuve issued a brief statement after Legendary Entertainment and Warner Bros. confirmed “Dune: Part Two” would be going into production for an October 20, 2023, release date. “It was a dream of mine to adapt Frank Herbert’s ‘Dune’ and I have the fans, the cast, and crew, Legendary and Warner Bros. to thank for supporting this dream,” he said. “This is only the beginning.” Now in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Villeneuve opened up more about the chance to continue his “Dune” franchise on the big screen. Unlike the first installment of “Dune,” which debuted in theaters on the same day it became available to stream on HBO Max, “Part Two” will get an exclusive 45-day theatrical window.

