CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Track Premiere: Converge – “Coil”

By Addison Herron-Wheeler
decibelmagazine.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe couldn’t be more stoked (and trust us, that’s an understatement) about the latest from Converge, Bloodmoon: 1, out November 19 via Epitaph Records. The fact that the band is collabing with Chelsea Wolfe, Ben Chisholm, and a laundry list of other musical greats has us routinely screaming into a pillow...

www.decibelmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
brooklynvegan.com

Converge, Chelsea Wolfe & Stephen Brodksy share “Coil” from ‘Bloodmoon I’ (listen)

Pre-order 'Bloodmoon I' on black/navy/neon/purple mix vinyl. Converge have shared the second single from their Bloodmoon I album, which was made in collaboration with Chelsea Wolfe, Stephen Brodsky, and frequent Chelsea Wolfe collaborator Ben Chisholm. It's called "Coil," and this one's even more of a departure for Converge and their collaborators than the last one was. Still, it's the kind of towering post-metal that could only come from established greats like these.
ROCK MUSIC
MetalSucks

Black Metal + Mötley Crüe: Rimfrost Reunite for “Killer Instinct” (Track Premiere)

Do you like black metal but do you also fuck with Mötley Crüe riffs? Well then boy do we have a fun track for you!. Rimfrost, recently reunited after their split-up in 2019, are getting set to release two new singles that tell the story of a murderer. The band created a storyline that runs across these two songs with their own made-up killer, taking inspiration from Michael Myers, Jason Vorhees, Leatherface and the like from the classic horror/slasher movies of yesteryear.
ROCK MUSIC
metalinjection

CONVERGE Streams New Song "Coil" With CHELSEA WOLFE & CAVE IN Members

Converge is now streaming "Coil" off their upcoming Bloodmoon: I album, which may very well be one of my personal favorite records of the year. The album is a collaboration between the entirety of Converge, Chelsea Wolfe and Ben Chisholm of (Chelsea Wolfe fame), and Stephen Brodsky (Cave In, Mutoid Man).
ROCK MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Converge Share Intricate New Track “Coil” From Forthcoming Album Bloodmoon: I

Converge has released their latest single”Coil” from their upcoming collaborative album Bloodmoon: I. “Coil” is a six-minute haunting yet enticing track with its production being the same. Jacob Bannon spoke about the song in a press release, stating “‘Coil” turned out to be one of my favorite songs I’ve ever...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chelsea Wolfe
Person
Jacob Bannon
yourvalley.net

Meet the Artist: Alexis Janae to perform at Canal Convergence

Alexis Janae is looking forward to performing a couple of original works with her good friend, Tj, who is also an artist, at this year’s Canal Convergence on Nov. 11. The Chandler resident shares information about her artistic endeavors and aspirations with the Independent below:. I’m currently working on: An...
CHANDLER, AZ
decibelmagazine.com

Full Album Premiere: Sijjin ‘Sumerian Promises’

Exclusive, Featured, Full Album Stream, Streaming Album Stream, death metal, Extinction, full album premiere, full album stream, German death metal, Necros Christos, premiere, Sepulchral Voice Records, Sijjin, streaming. The ancient gate is open. From it, horrors old, evil unbelievable, and spells ghastly unfold. Germany/Basque Region-based death metal spirits Sijjin have...
ROCK MUSIC
Variety

Aimee Mann Checks In About Her New ‘Girl, Interrupted’-Inspired Album, ‘Queens of the Summer Hotel’

Aimee Mann’s last album, a Grammy winner in 2018, was bluntly called “Mental Illness.” So where do you go from there? How about a song cycle based on a book set in an actual mental institution? “That’s on-the-nose, I know,” she laughs. “Yeah, there was definitely a part of me thinking, well, this is a frying pan/fire scenario.” Her just-released new album, “Queens of the Summer Hotel,” takes its cues from a 1993 memoir by Susanna Keysen, who wrote about her experiences being institutionalized at the McLean Hospital. If that sounds familiar by some other name, the book Mann’s record is...
MUSIC
decibelmagazine.com

Demo:listen: Vaticinal Rites

Demo:listen, Streaming caligari records, death metal, Demo:listen, Dry Cough Records, redefining darkness records, UK, Vaticinal Rites. Out this Friday from a triad of underground strongholds, Vaticinal Rites’ self-titled debut EP introduces a powerful new combination of mind-bending, eyeball-liquefying and skull-crushing death metal. Vaticinal Rites formed last year, at the height...
ROCK MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Converge#Coil#Beer#Epitaph Records#Apokalypsis#Aquarius Records
decibelmagazine.com

Q&A: Udo Dirkschneider on ‘Game Over,’ Set Lists and Pandemic Touring

Featured, Interviews 80s power metal, Accept, interview, Q&A, U.D.O., Udo Dirkschneider. Udo Dirkschneider is one of the most recognized voices in metal. He’s recorded and toured the world for more than four decades both with Accept and his own projects (he was also inducted to Decibel‘s Hall of Fame with his former band for Restless And Wild). The pandemic brought a huge change to his troubadour life. Dirkschneider responded admirably, writing and releasing the new U.D.O. album Game Over, which includes some of the most politically charged songs in his long career. The metal institution talked to Decibel about the record and how it’s a challenge to cobble a set list together from a catalog of classics.
ROCK MUSIC
Marconews.com

'America's Got Talent' shuts down production following contestant Jonathan Goodwin's failed stunt

"America's Got Talent: Extreme" is pausing production after stuntman and contestant Jonathan Goodwin was hospitalized after suffering injuries from a daredevil stunt. During Thursday's rehearsal for the "America's Got Talent" spin-off, an accident occurred while Goodwin performed his act, an "America's Got Talent" spokesperson confirmed to USA TODAY Friday. Goodwin is continuing to receive medical care after being immediately hospitalized following the accident.
TV & VIDEOS
thefocus.news

Who was Maximillion Cooper's first wife before rapper Eve?

Rapper Eve and husband Maximillion Cooper have announced they are expecting their first child together. Following the news, some are curious to know who Maximillion Cooper’s first wife was before he met Eve. We take a look at the British entrepreneur’s family life. Who was Maximillion Cooper’s first wife before...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Teyana Taylor’s LA “Farewell” Show Goes Viral For Lap Dances, Junie & Putting Fan's Safety First

Twitter woke up this morning to see Teyana Taylor’s LA show trending on the Explore page, and for good reason. Last night, Teyana was onstage at The Novo for the LA stop on her “The Last Rose Petal… Farewell” tour, which she announced at the foot of September to be her last city-to-city run, before retiring from music completely. Fans, of course, were devastated by the news, but Teyana left LA with a series of memorable moments, leaving everything out on stage.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Music
Club 93.7

Financial Documents Confirm Travis Scott, 21 Savage, ASAP Rocky and More Expected to Release New Music in the Next Six Months

Although the year 2021 is almost coming to an end, your favorite rappers are gearing up to release new music in the coming months. According to Sony Music's investors' documents, released on Oct. 28, hip-hop artists Travis Scott, 21 Savage, A$AP Rocky and more are planning to drop new music in the next six months. Other artists set to release their latest projects include French Montana, Future, the Black Eyed Peas, Chris Brown, Rick Ross and Alicia Keys.
CELEBRITIES
cbslocal.com

Megan Thee Stallion Debuts Her ‘Hellraiser’ Halloween Costume

AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 08: Rapper Megan Thee Stallion performs live on stage during Austin City Limits Festival at Zilker Park on October 08, 2021 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jim Bennett/FilmMagic,) (CNN) — From Beyoncé to Heidi Klum, some celebrities always go all out for Halloween. This year, there’s...
AUSTIN, TX
Vulture

City Girls Got Us ‘Scared,’ a New Track From Halle Berry’s Bruised

You don’t wanna see what happens if the City Girls get in the ring. Yung Miami and JT have us on the ropes with their new track, “Scared,” the first single from the soundtrack to Bruised starring Halle Berry. Berry makes her directorial debut with the fighting flick, written by Michelle Rosenfarb. As Jackie Justice, a former MMA fighter who has to get back in the ring, Berry takes hits and doles ’em right back, thanks to training from her John Wick fighting instructors. The soundtrack is gonna do just as much damage. Bruised comes with the first all-female hip-hop soundtrack, featuring original songs “Scared,” by City Girls, “Bet It,” by Cardi B (who also co–executive produces the album with Berry), “Automatic Woman,” by H.E.R., “Blast Off,” by Flo Milli, “Tha Fuck,” by Latto, and “Attitude,” by Catwoman doppelgänger Saweetie. The album also compiles previously unreleased tracks “No Mercy,” by Young M.A, “Dungarees,” by Baby Tate, “She Bad,” by Rapsody, “On They Neck,” by Erica Banks, “Aye,” by Big Bottle Wyanna, “Sweater,” by Ambre, and “Chacin,” by Dreamdoll.
CELEBRITIES
PopSugar

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrated "Hottieween" in a Skin-Tight Fairy Costume (Wings Included)

I'm willing to bet Megan Thee Stallion (and her nail artist) hasn't gotten a wink of sleep since Oct. 1, but it was well worth it for the sizzling outfits and scary looks she delivered all month long. To round out spooky season, Megan fully embraced the spirit of Halloween by hosting a "Hottieween 2021" party, where she broke out a skin-tight fairy costume that's basically a PG-13 adaptation of Tinker Bell's classic look.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy