CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chase Young, Kendall Fuller receive top scores from Pro Football Focus

By Bryan Manning
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a83Da_0clHdbdZ00

The Washington Football Team fell to 2-6 on the season after a 17-10 loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 8. Now, Washington, which has lost four in a row, goes into the bye week hoping to get healthy — especially on offense.

On that loss to Denver, Washington played arguably its best defensive game of the season. However, you must also consider the opponent. The good news is the defense has put together three consecutive respectable performances, so the hope is that continues after the bye week when Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers come to town.

The one player who stood out on Washington’s defense Sunday was safety-turned-linebacker Landon Collins. Go back and watch the game. Collins passed the eyeball test. He was active throughout the game near the line of scrimmage, finishing with eight tackles, including two for loss and one sack.

According to Pro Football Focus, Collins wasn’t one of Washington’s top two defenders from Week 8.

Defensive end Chase Young was Washington’s highest-graded player. Young graded out with a score of 83.9 on 49 snaps. Young was dominant as a run defender, registering a 92.2 grade as a run defender. As a pass rusher, it was much different. Young only graded out at 56.3.

If you rewatch the game, those grades are accurate. Young was good against the run, showing discipline on some outside runs. He was not impactful as a pass rusher.

Meanwhile, cornerback Kendall Fuller was right behind Young with a grade of 83.0, including an 84.2 grade in coverage. It was Fuller’s best game of the season, going against three good Denver wide receivers in Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy and Tim Patrick.

Collins finished with a 76.5 grade. If you watched the game, Collins was Washington’s most disruptive defender.

Offensively, center Chase Roullier was Washington’s highest-graded player at 83.2 on 29 snaps. Unfortunately, Roullier was lost for the season with a leg injury in the second quarter.

Surprisingly, right tackle Saahdiq Charles was the WFT’s second-highest-graded offensive player with a 78.4 grade. Charles struggled in pass protection but looked dominant in the run game. PFF agreed, grading Charles at 92.2 as a run defender.

This game proved Charles’ best position moving forward is at guard, where he could be really good.

Running back J.D. McKissic was Washington’s highest-graded skill player at 75.9.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Chase Young gives his best rename of Washington Football Team

Washington Football Team star defensive end Chase Young offered his best idea on what the franchise should be renamed as they look to rebrand. Chase Young is the face of the Washington Football Team after the franchise selected him with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. But as we all know, the organization is also in the midst of a rebrand where they will choose a new nickname.
NFL
NBC Washington

Kendall Fuller Remains Confident in WFT, Not Everything Is ‘Peaches and Rainbows'

Fuller remains confident in WFT, not everything is 'peaches and rainbows' originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Through the midway point of the 2021 season, the Washington Football Team has failed to live up to its lofty preseason expectations. The club sits at 2-6 and in the basement of the NFC East.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
FanSided

Was former Carolina Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater right all along?

Teddy Bridgewater received criticism for his comments about the coaching staff, but was the former Carolina Panthers quarterback right all along?. Things didn’t turn out as expected for Teddy Bridgewater with the Carolina Panthers. The quarterback went through some real complications in 2020 – especially down the stretch – which caused the organization to move on from the player after just one season and go with Sam Darnold instead.
NFL
The Spun

Odell Beckham Reportedly Has 1 Preferred NFL Team

Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly has one preferred NFL destination in mind. The soon-to-be former Cleveland Browns wide receiver is expected to hit waivers on Monday. If he goes unclaimed on waivers, he’ll be able to sign with any team of his choosing. Pro Football Talk shared the latest on his...
NFL
brownsnation.com

Steelers Legend Bill Cowher Rips Odell Beckham Jr.

By now, you should be aware of the drama surrounding star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and his now-former team, the Cleveland Browns. On Friday, the Browns announced that they would be releasing Beckham, after less than three disappointing seasons with the Browns. The reaction has been very split as...
NFL
Popculture

Dallas Cowboys Star Arrested on DWI Charge

Dallas Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in a Dallas suburb, according to ESPN. Police said Kazee was booked on a Class B misdemeanor and was released later in the day after posting a $2,500 bond. Kazee was pulled over in a suburb next to the Cowboys' headquarters in Frisco.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Landon Collins
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Kendall Fuller
The Spun

1 NFL Team Is Already Out Of Odell Beckham Sweepstakes

There’s expected to be plenty of suitors in the running to try and land the talented Odell Beckham Jr. The Detroit Lions won’t be one of them. The Lions will have the first opportunity to claim Beckham on waivers when he becomes available. Dan Campbell isn’t interested in adding the former Pro Bowler, though.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Calling For A Referee To Be Suspended

NFL fans want a referee to be suspended for a ridiculous unnecessary roughness penalty during the final minutes of the New York Jets vs. Cincinnati Bengals game. The Jets beat the Bengals, 34-31, on Sunday afternoon. Led by quarterback Mike White, New York pulled off an upset against Cincinnati at MetLife Stadium.
NFL
The Spun

Michael Irvin Has A 3-Word Message For Aaron Rodgers

Legendary former NFL wide receiver and current analyst Michael Irvin had some stern words for Aaron Rodgers on his podcast this afternoon. Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 today and because he is unvaccinated, he’ll have to sit 10 days, at minimum. The Green Bay Packers star had previously indicated he was vaccinated during the summer, though he used the word “immunized” to perhaps create some leeway.
NFL
CBS Sports

Aaron Rodgers reveals one team he would never play for if he ever leaves Green Bay

With the Packers off to a 4-1 start this season, the Aaron Rodgers drama that dominated the offseason seems like a distant memory. However, as soon as the 2021 season ends, there's a good chance that last year's drama is going to pick up right where it left off and that's because Rodgers still doesn't necessarily seem interested in staying in Green Bay.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Pro Football Focus#The Denver Broncos#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers
FanBuzz

Julius Peppers Was a Freak of Nature in the NFL, But Where is He Now?

After 17 NFL seasons, Julius Peppers hung up the cleats for good and called it a career. The 41-year-old star defensive end is now focusing on life after football and can relax until he receives the call from the Pro Football Hall of Fame. When that actually happens is the only thing left up in the air.
NFL
FanSided

4 reasons the Panthers must swallow their pride and re-sign Cam Newton

The Carolina Panthers must swallow their pride and re-sign Cam Newton in the wake of quarterback Sam Darnold’s concussion in Week 8. Sam Darnold showed some signs of life against the No. 30 ranked Atlanta Falcons defense during a hugely important Week 8 win for the Carolina Panthers. However, the quarterback went out of the game in the fourth quarter with a concussion after taking a brutal hit near the goal line.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Saints legend Drew Brees sounds off on potential return after Jameis Winston injury

The New Orleans Saints managed to pull off a spectacular win over the defending Super Bowl champions in Week 7, beating Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home to the tune of a 36-27 score. However, the win came at a price, with the Saints seemingly losing Jameis Winston to a knee injury. While nothing is final yet in terms of the full extent of Winston’s injury, former Saints quarterback Drew Brees surely has heard some people asking whether there’s a chance he could un-retire and start for New Orleans.
NFL
New York Post

Titans fan dragged down steps in violent fight at Rams game

A video posted to Twitter on Sunday night showed a group of fans engaging in a fight that ended with a Tennessee Titans supporter getting thrown down the steps – and another fan’s head getting stepped on. The Titans played the Los Angeles Rams this past weekend on “Sunday Night...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports Radio

Why Patrick Mahomes' Career Has Suddenly Hit a Snag

Colin Cowherd explain why he thinks Patrick Mahomes is having the worst year of his NFL career, as the former MVP who some even proclaimed as the ‘GOAT’ and the ‘Michal Jordan’ of football just a couple of years into his career, now looks awfully human for a comatose Chiefs offense.
NFL
The Spun

Dez Bryant Has 1 Team In Mind For Odell Beckham Jr.

Ahead of tomorrow’s NFL trade deadline there is speculation that Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. could be on the move. And if the Browns are willing to part with OBJ, wide receiver Dez Bryant has a destination in mind. Taking to Twitter on Monday, Bryant proposed that the...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Von Miller drops truth bomb on trade from Broncos to Rams

Miller talked to reporters Wednesday about the trade and again talked about how difficult it was to leave the Broncos, admitting it hurt real bad. But then as he made his way to Los Angeles to officially become a Ram, excitement washed over him. When I took off Tuesday morning,...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

44K+
Followers
89K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy