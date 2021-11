I was today years old when I learned that America's longest-running holiday parade actually happens in Illinois every year, not New York. To be fair, Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade may hold the crown for the biggest THANKSGIVING parade in the nation, but when it comes to Christmas, Peoria's Santa Claus Parade reigns supreme. 2021 may mark the 95th year for Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, but it marks the 134th year of the Santa Claus Parade in Peoria, and I think we all need to take a road trip and check it out this month.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO