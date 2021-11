The NFC dominates the elite tier of NFL teams after eight weeks of action. The Rams took back the top spot in my rankings with a blowout win over the Texans, and the Packers (who beat the Cardinals) and Cowboys (who knocked off the Vikings without Dak Prescott) are both close behind. Arizona and Tampa Bay remain top-notch teams despite tough losses this week, and the Bills round out the top six as my clear front-runners in an otherwise wide-open AFC field. With eight weeks in the books, here are my updated Power Rankings.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO