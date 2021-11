Winter's chill is no match for students from Lakeview Elementary School in Hoffman Estates who received new winter jackets from the Deacons' Ministry of Church of the Cross, Presbyterian U.S.A. Eighty-four new coats were purchased through the generous donations of church members. There were enough donations to add mittens and socks. The church's Warm Coats Mission serves the children of low-income families who attend the nearby school. The school's social worker and behavior coach were on hand to receive the jackets and distribute them.

