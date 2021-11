Michael Kors unveiled today its 2021 holiday campaign and it’s as glamorous as ever. The photographs, which are taken by Sean Thomas, certainly do not hold back on extravagance. The star-studded cast of the campaign includes Michael Kors, Bella Hadid, Bretman Rock, Tina Leung and Lori Harvey. The group is captured jetting off to New York for the holidays. In one of the photos, all of the campaign participants gather around Kors, who sports a black suit with a T-shirt and a pair of aviator sunglasses. The others are seen wearing a mix of black and shiny silver ensembles and bags....

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 1 DAY AGO