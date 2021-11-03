WVU alumni to benefit from greater engagement through new strategic partnership

The WVU Erickson Alumni Center, Aug. 2, 2019. (WVU Photo/Chris Young)

To further enhance the lifelong Mountaineer experience, the WVU Alumni Association is entering into a strategic alumni engagement partnership with West Virginia University.

The partnership, launching in January 2022, will enable the Alumni Association to enhance connections and provide valuable programming opportunities for alumni of all ages, as well as cultivate a multi-generational approach to grow the alumni base.

As part of the University’s ongoing transformation efforts, this partnership also will allow WVU to maximize resources and facilitate stronger internal and external partnerships in alumni relations, engagement, recruiting and fundraising.

The Association will retain its non-profit status and ownership of the Erickson Alumni Center. WVU will manage day-to-day operations of the facility and alumni engagement activities with input and consultation from the Association’s Board of Directors.

“Since the founding of our organization, the WVU Alumni Association has created avenues for the engagement of tens of thousands of Mountaineers,” said Todd Mount, chair of the Association’s Board of Directors. “This partnership changes and greatly expands how we accomplish our mission, but our mission remains unchanged – promoting our University and providing connection and community for everyone that loves WVU. We look forward to working hand-in-hand with the University to elevate the alumni experience, bringing more WVU graduates back home to their alma mater.”

As part of this alliance, Strategic Initiatives will provide oversight for Erickson Alumni Center events and activities and University Relations and Enrollment Management will lead alumni relations strategy, including efforts to increase membership, foster local alumni chapters, engage in student recruitment, create professional development programming and increase member activities in collaboration with the Alumni Association board.

“This is an opportunity for the entire University community to become actively involved in alumni relations,” said Sharon Martin, vice president of University Engagement and Chief Marketing Officer. “We have amazing alumni around the world, and this is a pivotal moment to not only elevate the alumni experience, but also create meaningful pathways for our alumni to connect with and serve the University they love.”

The WVU Alumni Association was organized in 1873 and incorporated as a 501c3 in 1977. Under the leadership of a 22-member Board of Directors, it is the oldest University affiliate serving its largest constituency.

“For more than 140 years, the WVU Alumni Association has a rich history supporting the strategic interests of West Virginia University and creating community among our graduates and friends,” said Kevin Berry, the Association’s associate director. “I couldn’t be more excited about the future of the Association and how this partnership will advance our work to the benefit of all alumni and our beloved University.”