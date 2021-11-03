CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

WVU alumni to benefit from greater engagement through new strategic partnership

By Gailyn Markham
Lootpress
Lootpress
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dpT0l_0clHUm1P00
The WVU Erickson Alumni Center, Aug. 2, 2019. (WVU Photo/Chris Young)

To further enhance the lifelong Mountaineer experience, the WVU Alumni Association is entering into a strategic alumni engagement partnership with West Virginia University.

The partnership, launching in January 2022, will enable the Alumni Association to enhance connections and provide valuable programming opportunities for alumni of all ages, as well as cultivate a multi-generational approach to grow the alumni base.

As part of the University’s ongoing transformation efforts, this partnership also will allow WVU to maximize resources and facilitate stronger internal and external partnerships in alumni relations, engagement, recruiting and fundraising.

The Association will retain its non-profit status and ownership of the Erickson Alumni Center. WVU will manage day-to-day operations of the facility and alumni engagement activities with input and consultation from the Association’s Board of Directors.

“Since the founding of our organization, the WVU Alumni Association has created avenues for the engagement of tens of thousands of Mountaineers,” said Todd Mount, chair of the Association’s Board of Directors. “This partnership changes and greatly expands how we accomplish our mission, but our mission remains unchanged – promoting our University and providing connection and community for everyone that loves WVU. We look forward to working hand-in-hand with the University to elevate the alumni experience, bringing more WVU graduates back home to their alma mater.”

As part of this alliance, Strategic Initiatives will provide oversight for Erickson Alumni Center events and activities and University Relations and Enrollment Management will lead alumni relations strategy, including efforts to increase membership, foster local alumni chapters, engage in student recruitment, create professional development programming and increase member activities in collaboration with the Alumni Association board.

“This is an opportunity for the entire University community to become actively involved in alumni relations,” said Sharon Martin, vice president of University Engagement and Chief Marketing Officer. “We have amazing alumni around the world, and this is a pivotal moment to not only elevate the alumni experience, but also create meaningful pathways for our alumni to connect with and serve the University they love.”

The WVU Alumni Association was organized in 1873 and incorporated as a 501c3 in 1977. Under the leadership of a 22-member Board of Directors, it is the oldest University affiliate serving its largest constituency.

“For more than 140 years, the WVU Alumni Association has a rich history supporting the strategic interests of West Virginia University and creating community among our graduates and friends,” said Kevin Berry, the Association’s associate director. “I couldn’t be more excited about the future of the Association and how this partnership will advance our work to the benefit of all alumni and our beloved University.”

Comments / 0

Related
Metro News

WVU BOG gets academic transformation update, looks to partner with alumni

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The WVU Board of Governors received an update Friday on the university’s academic transformation and a new initiative to engage with alumni. Even before the pandemic, higher education faced many challenges. Smaller high school classes, questions about the value of a college education, the emergence of vocations and rising student debt.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

WVU Alumni Association plans partnership with West Virginia University

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The WVU Alumni Association has announced that they are entering a strategic alumni engagement partnership with West Virginia University. The partnership is planned to start in January 2022. Under this partnership, the Alumni Association will be able to create more opportunities for alumni as well as strengthen communication and collaboration at the university. “Since the […]
COLLEGES
Lootpress

WVU to launch projects aimed at building resilient communities

West Virginia University will launch several projects and programs designed to address challenges facing rural Appalachia – everything from small-scale farming to supporting the state’s aging population. The novel solutions were presented during WVU’s first Academic Innovation Summit, part of the University’s overarching academic transformation initiative. “This event underscores our...
COLLEGES
lycoming.edu

A Message from the President: Embarking on a new Strategic Plan

During its October 30 meeting, the Lycoming College board of trustees approved the 2021 Lycoming College Strategic Plan. In taking this step, the board signaled that it remains strongly committed to the bold aspiration that Lycoming College become recognized as one of the very best national liberal arts colleges. They enthusiastically embraced the Vision Statement that concludes: “Lycoming College will enhance its institutional reputation and strengthen its capacity to draw exceptional students from across the country and around the world.”
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Berry
SDSU Collegian

Partnership between CAFES and athletics continues to benefit students

After taking a year off because of the pandemic, an SDSU tradition that has been taking place for 54 years is finally making its way back to campus. The SDSU football team faced off against and dominated Dixie State Oct. 2, only this game had an additional part to play. That part to play has become a well-established event called the Beef Bowl.
AGRICULTURE
ocnjdaily.com

Michael Treco on Increasing Student and Alumni Engagement

Recently, colleges across the country have been looking for ways to boost engagement among their students and alumni bases. Colleges have always been interested in ensuring that their communities have access to a bustling network, and we have seen this trend increase tenfold in recent years for several reasons. Some...
COLLEGES
WTHI

New strategic plan to benefit students for generations to come

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Plans are in the works to help students at all grade levels in Vigo County Schools. Monday evening, Superintendent Dr. Rob Haworth presented a brand new strategic plan to the board. This is in an effort to help students thrive academically for generations to come.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Strategic Partnership#Recruiting#Wvu#The Alumni Association#Board Of Directors#Association#Strategic Initiatives
Dartmouth

Professors find greater student engagement with in-person teaching

As campus nears the end of fall term, professors are relieved to transition away from the past year’s remote format. As this fall term wraps up the first fully in-person term since winter 2020, faculty reflect on adapting their teaching from its online format in the past year to an in-person format.
EDUCATION
everettclipper.com

Sarah Pemble: Success through Hardship from EvCC Alumni

As students start and finish their journeys at EvCC, it is often wondered where they’ve ended up since graduating. A now full-time mom and dedicated psychologist, Sarah Pemble has utilized EvCC as a stepping stone towards her future. Subscribing to a psychology magazine at a young age, Pemble had always been drawn to how the mind works and helping others. “I was looking for a school that offered the exact program I needed, and EvCC had it,” says Sarah Pemble.
MENTAL HEALTH
Liberty News

Introducing the New Alumni Relations Office

As our office is continuing to grow and change, we wanted to take a moment and introduce you to the new Office of Alumni Relations!. Giuseppe Cucci ’12/’17, Director of Alumni Relations. Giuseppe Cucci started as the new Director of Alumni Relations at Liberty University in August of 2020. He...
LYNCHBURG, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
fox13news.com

USF announces hotel partnership to benefit business students

Students at the University of South Florida's School of Hospitality and Tourism Management will soon be able to get hands-on experience working in a hotel before graduation. This innovative new program was announced Wednesday and is made possible by a new multi-hotel partnership.
ECONOMY
Lootpress

Concord University saluting veterans

ATHENS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Concord University is honoring Veterans with a special program on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. The Veterans Day salute will begin at 10 a.m. in the Wilkes Family Chapel in University Point on the Athens campus. Baylee McKinney, a member of the West Virginia Air National Guard,...
ATHENS, WV
Lootpress

BridgeValley Community and Technical College Student Services Staff Attend WVASPA

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Members of the BridgeValley Community and Technical College (BVCTC) student services staff recently traveled to Canaan Valley, WV for the annual West Virginia Association of Student Personnel Administrators (WVASPA) conference, where six BVCTC staff shared presentations on programs available at BridgeValley. The West Virginia State Student Affairs and Student Services Professional organization services public and private colleges and universities.
COLLEGES
Lootpress

YMCA of Southern WV now offering Corporate Wellness Program

BECKLEY, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – The YMCA of Southern West Virginia- located at 121 E Main Street in Beckley- is now offering a Corporate Wellness Program for local businesses. “A healthy workforce is a productive one,” shared the YMCA. “Overall, employees are more productive and healthier when exercise is added to their daily routine.”
BECKLEY, WV
TheConversationAU

Why Australian uni students have a right to know class sizes before they sign up

Proliferating metrics and rankings in recent decades have, for better or worse, reshaped the priorities of universities around the world. Despite this “metric tide”, Australian universities provide little reliable, publicly available data on their class sizes. To this day, there is no mechanism for reporting how many students are allocated to the various types of classes at universities in Australia. The result is a clear lack of systematic evidence on how universities organise their teaching in terms of class sizes. We also don’t know for sure how this may have changed over the years. ...
EDUCATION
CBS DFW

Continuing Education Fund Aims To Help Veterans Succeed In Healthcare Careers

DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – In celebration of Veterans’ Day, Baylor Scott & White announced a new initiative to help employees who are military veterans advance their healthcare careers. The Dick Brooks Servicemen & Servicewomen Continuing Education Fund is named for E. Richard “Dick” Brooks, who served on the Baylor Scott & White Board of Trustees for 30 years. The fund aims to relieve the financial stress veteran employees may experience in obtaining additional education by providing money for tuition scholarships, educational supplies such as books and equipment, and fees. The fund is open to Baylor Scott & White employees with current or past participation...
ADVOCACY
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
926K+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy