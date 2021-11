Marvel's upcoming blockbuster "Eternals" is now officially banned in several countries because of an openly gay character and a kiss. In Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Kuwait, the film is listed as unavailable. In Saudi Arabia, homosexuality is punishable by death across the region, and in Singapore, the movie is listed as M18, meaning no one under 18 years of age can view the movie. A single spokesman for Singapore's Infocomm Media Media Development Authority said it was the "homosexual references" that got the film that rating.

4 DAYS AGO