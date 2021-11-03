Bobby ‘Sonny’ Ray Bonds, 77, of Sophia, WV went home to be with the Lord, on Friday morning, October 29, 2021, at 6:16 a.m.

He was born on February 11, 1944, in Stotesbury, WV to the late Sidney Johnson and Willie Marie Bonds.

Bobby was a retired coal miner and proud Veteran of the United States Army, Military Police. He enjoyed four-wheeler riding and shooting guns. He was a member of Sophia First Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son Bobby Ray Bonds, Jr.; a granddaughter Abigail Grace Lewis; two sisters, Frances Marie Farley, and Sylvia Sydney Niday; a brother, Michael Lee Bonds, Sr.

Those left who will miss him dearly are his loving wife, Virginia ‘Dolly’ Bonds of Sophia, WV, married 53 years November 9; his daughters, Kimberly Michelle Dalton (husband; Burton), Christina Marie Lewis (husband; Stewart), and Melissa Sue Prince (husband; JD). 4 grandchildren; McKenna Kathleen and Timothy Sean Dalton, Faith Autumn Marie Lewis, and Jaylee Joy Lewis.

A celebration of his life will be at the Calfee Funeral Home in Beckley on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at 1 pm with Pastor Danny Ray Bowman and Pastor Wayne Nutter officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park in Beckley. Friends may visit with the family 2 hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Private online condolences, floral tributes, and other expressions of sympathy may be directed to the family at www.calfeefh.com

Arrangements are by Calfee Funeral Home, 800 South Oakwood Avenue, Beckley, WV.