EXCLUSIVE: Hello Sunshine has elevated six industry executives to new roles at the company. Ashley Strumwasser and Emily Ferenbach have been upped to SVP of Film and TV, Bree Frank to SVP Production, Cynthia Rupeka to SVP of Reese’s Book Club and Direct-to-Consumer Development, Amanda Farrand to SVP of Fair Play, and Nick Williamson to SVP Business Affairs. “There is no better group of executives that fully exemplify Hello Sunshine’s values, mission and passion for diverse, impactful storytelling centered on women characters,” Hello Sunshine CEO Sarah Harden said. “Their contributions over the years have been invaluable. Each of these individuals brings their own unique insight...

BUSINESS ・ 9 DAYS AGO