Falling in Reverse have just announced a 2022 U.S. tour with Wage War, Hawthorne Heights and Jeris Johnson. Falling in Reverse recently hit new heights with the release of “Popular Monster” in late 2019. The single quickly went platinum and racked up over 75 million plays on its YouTube music video alone while getting over 145 million streams altogether. As for Wage War, the band released their fourth studio album, Manic, earlier this year to positive reviews.

