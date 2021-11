What you think your home is worth may not be what your lender thinks your home is worth. Rather, what the appraiser tells your lender what it’s worth. The final word comes straight from the appraisal, not the lender. The lender simply reports to you what the appraiser determined. Here’s how to interpret how the appraiser arrived at the value that it did. You can get the final appraised value but it’s also important to know how the final value turned out the way it did.

REAL ESTATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO