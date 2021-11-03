Conte: New Tottenham stadium deserves better team

Antonio Conte has vowed to “do everything” to deserve the fans’ support after becoming Tottenham’s new head coach.The Italian was appointed as Nuno Espirito Santo’s successor on Tuesday, signing an initial 18-month contract, with the option of an extra year.Conte, who won the Premier League title with Chelsea in 2016-17 ahead of Spurs, had been out of work since leaving Inter Milan at the end of last summer, having just won the Scudetto.He observed training on Tuesday afternoon and should be in charge of Thursday’s Europa Conference League match with Vitesse Arnhem, providing his work permit comes through in time.The...
