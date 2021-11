Cooking a full Thanksgiving dinner isn’t for the faint of heart. The dedication to brine and roast a turkey, or prime rib, then prepare all the sides, is something that even seasoned cooks know will take most of the entire day. With the difficulty of the past year-plus, it might be better to just let talented cooks in restaurants handle Thanksgiving. The best part is that a lot of restaurants have access to the hard-to-find heritage and organic turkeys, and are generally more mindful of dietary restrictions that should cater to your family and friends. Here now, the best places to get Thanksgiving takeout in Los Angeles, a city that was built on the ancestral lands of the Tongva and Chumash tribes. For the most part, these meals must be ordered in advance, so plan ahead.

