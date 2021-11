MUDDY CREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – One of the students on the school bus that crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer on Interstate 79 in Muddy Creek Township, Butler County is sharing what she witnessed. Thirteen-year-old Karma Wilson says it all happened so fast and she’s doing what she can to help. “Literally right before it happened, I didn’t know until everything hit,” said Wilson. Wilson is still struggling to remember all that happened that day. She said she and her classmates were on their way home from Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter School in Midland, Beaver County when the accident happened. “I...

BUTLER COUNTY, PA ・ 7 DAYS AGO