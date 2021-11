Now that Halloween has come and gone, fall fanatics are already gearing up for the next big holiday of the season: Thanksgiving. From the festive and fun decorations and the midday naps to the football games galore, it's hard for other holidays to compete with the fourth Thursday of November — especially for all the homebodies out there (via USA Today). The best part? You never even have to leave your house if you don't want to. Not to mention, when it comes to food holidays, Thanksgiving takes the cake (or the turkey). From the homemade stuffing and pecan pie to the cranberry sauce and truckloads of gravy, the wide variety of dishes available at this feast of all feasts means there is truly something for everyone.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 7 DAYS AGO