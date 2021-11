Another vaccination milestone in New Jersey, where more than 6.1 million people who live, work and study in our state are considered fully vaccinated. While state health officials are pleased with the overall vaccination rates in New Jersey, they have expressed concern that demand for the vaccine booster shots has remained relatively low. Many parents are also hesitating to get their kids vaccinated, now that pediatric doses are available for children as young as 5.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ ・ 19 HOURS AGO