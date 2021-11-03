How the ‘Job Doctor’ Grabbed the Attention of the Most Unreachable Generation.

NFTs, non-fungible tokens, are a major topic of conversation these days. NFTs are growing more popular and enticing broader audiences as their place in everyday life is quickly being established. When your favorite artist, musician, high-end brand or celebrity is releasing collections of NFTs, they are hard to ignore. The monetary benefits that non-fungible tokens offer are no longer reserved solely for the crypto space. Digital art in the form of NFTs is booming in the present, but will NFTs become a dying trend? Probably not. Currently, NFT sales increased over $10 billion in the third quarter of 2021. Various curious investors and industries are utilizing NFTs and it won’t stop there, especially when an entire generation of youth has been raised by technology. In the future, NFTs may offer the perfect utility for a generation immersed in a digital world.

MARKETS ・ 21 HOURS AGO