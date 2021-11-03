CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

CBD Dosage for Pets

L.A. Weekly
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article was originally published on Just Pet CBD. To view the original article, click here. Cannabidiol or CBD is the new trend in wellness products. These are gaining popularity because of their therapeutic and medical benefits. In the same way that we consume CBD for our wellness, they will be...

www.laweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

Are CBD Products For Pets Helpful or Harmful?

In the last few years, CBD products have gone mainstream. They’re seemingly everywhere, and in so many things. And while there are many CBD supplements, massage oils, muscle rubs and beauty products marketed to humans, there is also a booming market for CBD items for pets. In fact, a relatively recent report from Nielsen and Headset, a company that provides analytics on the legal cannabis industry, shows hemp-based CBD pet products will make up 3 to 5% of all hemp CBD sales within the U.S. by 2025. The report also found that 74% of CBD buyers have pets. On top...
PET SERVICES
KRON4

Best CBD moisturizer

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. CBD moisturizers are not only great for keeping your skin hydrated but can also have soothing effects as well. Some will have extra ingredients, such as menthol or lemongrass oil, that can soothe aches and pains in various areas of your body, especially if you’ve suffered a bruised or pulled muscle. These products can be great if you’ve just got done taking a shower after working out, helping out with recovery and reducing possible inflammation. CBD oils, lotions and various other products give you the benefits of CBD, but topically instead of ingesting.
SKIN CARE
Massapequa Post

Pets, Pets, Pets

On Saturday, October 30th, Governor Kathy Hochul signed two bills in a legislative package that will strengthen animal welfare laws in our state. One bill prevents insurance companies from discriminating on clients’ homeowners’ policies based solely on the breed(s) of dogs owned, and the other designates veterinarians as mandated reporters of animal abuse. More from the press release out of Albany:
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SPY

The Best Black Friday Pet Deals For Saving Big on Your Furry, Four-Legged Friends

Black Friday is almost here, a.k.a the ultimate day of savings where you can find discounts, deals and sales on almost anything you might want to buy for someone on your list. Whether you’re buying that giant new OLED smart TV your dad has been eyeing, that luxe weighted blanket for your mom, or any number of new tech gadgets for your siblings, Black Friday is almost guaranteed to bring about some sort of discount. The best Black Friday deals come in all shapes and sizes, for gift-ees of all types, including smaller, furrier ones. In the midst of all...
PET SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbd Oil#Your Dog#Oil Can#Calculating Cbd Dosage
petproductnews.com

A Look at Current Pet CBD Regulations

The pet cannabidiol (CBD) category continues to boom, with benefits attributed to hemp products ranging from decreased anxiety and increased mobility to improved cognition and pain relief. With pet CBD available in oils, capsules, chews, balms and seemingly every format under the sun, navigating the category can feel overwhelming for pet retailers less familiar with CBD.
PETS
Boulder Clarion

CBD and me

Brian Grossman stands tall at his workbench in his north Boulder studio. As he shows a visitor the grinding bits and files he uses in his sculpture, Grossman is in his zone, explaining the physical methodology behind what is a very spiritual pursuit—though Grossman prefers to talk of the universe rather than God.
BOULDER, CO
