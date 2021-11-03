Airbus defence head says confident of more sales of transport planes

Embraer took another step toward a greener future by introducing four small, prop-driven, low-to-zero emissions concept designs this week. “We will see a big transformation in our industry towards a more sustainable aviation,” said Arjan Meijer, president and CEO of Embraer Commercial Aviation. “Embraer is in a unique position to make viable the introduction of new disruptive green technologies.” While that sounds good, but no one actually knows how viable or disruptive any one approach will be, which explains why the new Energia line includes four options with varying approaches. Two of the four designs are nine-seaters. The first, the Energia Hybrid, will...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 14 HOURS AGO