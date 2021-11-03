Airbus defence head says confident of more sales of transport planes

LONDON, Nov 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - BT’s (BT.L) defence against agitation from new shareholder Patrick Drahi may hinge on its engineers’ ability to rip up Britain’s roads. The 15 billion pound telecoms operator has managed to shave 50 pounds off the cost of laying broadband cable past the average UK home, a 15% reduction. Given Chief Executive Philip Jansen’s plans to hook up another 19 million properties over the next five years, it should lop a whopping 1 billion pounds off his Openreach network’s cumulative capex bill. That makes it harder for billionaire tycoon Drahi, who recently snapped up a 12% stake, to argue for a shakeup.
