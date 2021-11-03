CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Airbus defence head says confident of more sales of transport planes

 8 days ago
PARIS (Reuters) - Airbus is confident of making more sales of transport planes soon after the A400M sale to Kazakhstan, Michael Schoellhorn, chief executive of Airbus Defence & Space, said on Wednesday.

