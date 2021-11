Bitcoin prices have slumped hard since surging to a new all-time high on Nov 10, and the usual culprits appear to be the catalyst for the fall yet again. Bitcoin prices shed more than $5,000 in a matter of hours in late trading on Nov 10. After tapping an all-time high of $69,000, the world’s premier digital asset slumped 8.4% to bottom out near $63,200 according to data from Binance.

MARKETS ・ 16 HOURS AGO