A closely followed crypto market trader thinks the Bitcoin (BTC) bull market remains in full swing while predicting an early altseason for one crypto asset in particular. The pseudonymous trader known as Altcoin Sherpa is bullish on the decentralized streaming platform Theta (THETA). He tells his 145,900 Twitter followers that THETA may be gearing up to rally and precede the rise of many altcoins in the space.

MARKETS ・ 16 HOURS AGO