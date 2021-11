In the weeks leading up to his debut at UFC 268, Welterweight prospect, Ian Garry promised fans that it would be a night to remember in New York. The 23-year-old Irishman kept true to that promise with a stunning KO of Jordan Williams in the closing seconds of the first round. From the opening bell, Garry, of Sanford MMA got off to a rocky start as Williams was able to apply pressure and land cleaner and more frequent strikes that appeared to put the newcomer in murky waters, but after some minor adjustments, Garry was able to showcase the skills that had gotten him to this spot and get the job done.

