Kris Letang has been cleared to rejoin the Penguins after completing his COVID-19 protocol. The 34-year-old defenseman, who has missed the last four games, had his last cardiac screening this morning before taking the ice at the end of practice on Monday at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex. Head coach Mike Sullivan said he anticipates Letang will skate with the Penguins on Wednesday after a team day off on Tuesday.

NHL ・ 10 DAYS AGO