Damon Hill is the son of Graham Hill, and, along with Nico Rosberg, one of only two sons of a Formula One world champion to also win the title. He started racing on motorbikes in 1981, and after minor success moved on to single-seater racing cars. Hill became a test driver for the Formula One title-winning Williams team in 1992. During the mid-1990s, Hill was Michael Schumacher’s main rival for the Formula One Drivers’ Championship, which saw the two clash several times on and off the track. Hill became champion in 1996 with eight wins, he went on to drive for Arrows and Jordan teams, and in 1998 gave Jordan their first win.

