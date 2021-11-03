CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Cyprus holds rig security drills amid hydrocarbon tensions

By MENELAOS HADJICOSTIS - Associated Press
Derrick
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Ships and aircraft from eight nations took part on Wednesday in annual drills...

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Australia's coal country looks to a less sooty future

Australia's conservative leaders have defied calls for urgent climate action, boasting they will sell coal for as long as anyone is buying. But in the country's carbon heartland, locals are already preparing for life beyond fossil fuels. Two-hundred-and-thirty years ago, among the verdant outcrops that flank the southeastern coastal town of Newcastle, a band of escaped convicts made the first recorded discovery of coal on the Australian continent. It would begin Australia's long love affair with the sooty fuel that now nets the country tens of billions of dollars a year and has made Newcastle the world's largest coal-exporting port. Nathan Clements was born and raised in the nearby town of Singleton, which he described as "very much the heartland of coal mining here".
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FOX40

Satellite signals suggest Vietnam ship seized by Iran freed

Satellite tracking data and other signals on Wednesday suggested a Vietnamese oil tanker earlier seized by Iran had been freed by the Islamic Republic, ending the latest maritime confrontation involving Tehran amid stalled negotiations over its tattered nuclear deal with world powers.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyprus#Oil Rigs#Hydrocarbon#Ap#Cypriot
The Independent

Greece claims Turkish coast guard pushes migrants its way

Greece accused Turkey on Tuesday of acting like a “pirate” in waters between the two regional rivals, claiming that its coast guard escorted and tried to push into Greek waters a boat of migrants who were trying to illegally reach Greece.The Greek coast guard posted a video of a large Turkish patrol vessel and what seems to be a smaller one beside an inflatable dinghy containing dozens of people.A coast guard statement said the Turkish vessels accompanied the migrant boat off the Greek Aegean Sea island of Lesbos — which is near Turkey's coast — early Tuesday. It said...
IMMIGRATION
americanmilitarynews.com

China trolls democratic Taiwan with air-raid drills amid rising military tensions

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has begun air defense drills in some parts of the country, in a move commentators said was a bid to step up pressure on the democratic island of Taiwan, which the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) under Xi Jinping has threatened to annex.
POLITICS
101 WIXX

Taiwan to boost reserve training amid China tension

TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan’s defence ministry said on Tuesday it will boost training of its reserve forces next year, including doubling down combat and shooting exercises, as China increased military activities near the island Beijing has not ruled out taking by force. Tensions between Taiwan and China, which claims the...
MILITARY
Derrick

International envoy warns of Bosnia breakup amid tensions

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — The chief international representative in Bosnia is warning that the war-scarred Balkan nation could face the biggest “existential threat of the post-war period” if the international community does not curb threatened separatist actions by Bosnian Serbs. In a report scheduled for delivery to the U.N. Security...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

India tests nuclear-capable missile amid tensions with China

NEW DELHI (AP) — India has test-fired a nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile with a range of 5,000 kilometers (3,125 miles) from an island off its east coast amid rising border tensions with China. The successful launch on Wednesday was in line with "India’s policy to have credible minimum deterrence that...
INDIA
rigzone.com

USA Already Exporting Oil from SPR at Record Pace

About 1.6 million barrels of crude from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve, a monthly record, was shipped out in October, according to data from market intelligence firm Kpler. If the Biden Administration decides to tap U.S. emergency crude reserves to push down domestic energy prices, it may not help all...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Belarus threatens to disrupt European gas supplies over spiralling migrant crisis

Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko has threatened to retaliate against any new European Union sanctions by shutting down the transit of natural gas via Belarus, as the migrant crisis on its border deepened on Thursday.“We are heating Europe, they are still threatening us that they will close the border. And if we shut off natural gas there? Therefore, I would recommend that the Polish leadership, Lithuanians and other headless people think before speaking,” Mr Lukashenko said. His threat came as thousands of people prepared to endure another freezing night on the border between Belarus and Poland and several countries in the...
POLITICS
The Jewish Press

Supermarket Chain Owner Rami Levy Expelled from Committee Meeting as Investigation of Price Fixing Intensifies

During a heated discussion in the Knesset Economic Affairs Committee on the cost of living in Israel, Committee Chairman MK Michael Biton (Blue&White) and MK Ofir Sofer (Religious Zionism) asked Rami Levy, owner of the supermarket chain that bears his name, to reveal his company’s gross profit margin and accused him of deceiving the public. In response, Levy said he did not know who those MKs were, at which point Chairman Biton expelled him from the meeting, saying, “You will not speak disrespectfully like that in here.”
MIDDLE EAST
OilPrice.com

Major Crude Importer Japan Concerned With Jump In Oil Prices

Resource-poor Japan, a major importer of crude oil and natural gas, is increasingly concerned that the rally in oil prices would slow the global economic recovery, a senior government official told the head of the International Energy Agency (IEA) this week. Hikariko Ono, Director General of Economic Affairs Bureau at...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Derrick

American B-1B bomber flies over Mideast amid Iran tensions

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The U.S. Air Force said Sunday it flew a B-1B strategic bomber over key maritime chokepoints in the Mideast with allies including Israel amid ongoing tensions with Iran as its nuclear deal with world powers remains in tatters. The B-1B Lancer bomber flew Saturday...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CNN

US oil companies are in no rush to solve Biden's gas price problem

New York (CNN Business) — US oil companies used to ramp up production at even the slightest hint of higher prices. That drill-baby-drill strategy worked well for American drivers last decade, keeping prices at the pump relatively low. And it made the United States the king of the oil world, surpassing both Saudi Arabia and Russia in production.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
New York Post

Taiwan’s president confirms US troop presence amid tensions with China

US troops are training with Taiwanese soldiers on the island, in an effort to increase defense capability amid China’s escalating military provocations, Taiwan’s president has confirmed. ​”We have a wide range of cooperation with the US aiming at increasing our defense capability,” Tsai ​Ing-wen said in an interview with CNN...
FOREIGN POLICY
hngn.com

China Constructs a Dummy of U.S. Navy Aircraft Carrier and Destroyer, Reportedly a Preparation for Possible Naval Clash

Chinese military personnel built models of a US Navy aircraft carrier and US vessels, probably for target practice. In a recently published article in MSN News, according to the USNI, a private, non-profit, professional military association, satellite images from China's northwest Xinjiang region appear to show a full-scale outline of a "Ford-class" aircraft carrier currently being built for the US Navy, as well as the shapes of at least two Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers at a new target range complex in the Taklamakan Desert.
MILITARY
TheConversationCanada

As the world moves away from fossil fuels, Canada's energy security may be at risk

Oil and gas prices plummeted in 2020. In March, before the World Health Organization had declared COVID-19 a pandemic, Russia and Saudi Arabia, two of the world’s largest oil producers, set off a market-share war that sent prices lower and lower. And then, after COVID-19 had spread around the world, demand fell sharply as businesses closed and governments restricted travel. For several hours in April 2020, the price of West Texas Intermediate oil fell below zero, hitting -US$37 per barrel. An oil-price drop, coupled with a global economic slowdown, has had adverse effects on other industries, global financial stability and...
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy