It is the Early Signing Period and time to analyze the conferences. Here is a look at how teams fared in each conference. First up is a look at the ACC. Future Duke head coach Jon Scheyer will have plenty of talent to work with his during his first year at the helm. Not only does Duke have the No. 1 ranked recruiting class in the ACC but also the No. 1 ranked recruiting class nationally. And for another No. 1, the Blue Devils’ class includes the No. 1 ranked prospect in the 247Sports Composite Dereck Lively. Joining the 7-1 center in the recruiting class are a couple other top 10 prospects in athletic wing Dariq Whitehead and big man Kyle Filipowski. Jaden Schutt rounds out the class as a four-star with perimeter scoring punch.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 3 HOURS AGO