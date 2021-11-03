Philadelphia Orders More Than 20,000 Doses Of Pfizer’s Child-Size COVID-19 Vaccine, Dr. Cheryl Bettigole Says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The CDC gave Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine the final approval for young children Tuesday night — and now local health departments are preparing to distribute the child-size dose. Philadelphia’s health department gave an update on the vaccine rollout plan for children ages five to 11 on Wednesday morning.

Acting health commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole says there may be some waiting as the shipments of the vaccine doses for children are received. She adds that the shipments are coming in slowly in many cases.

“We’ve ordered more than 20,000 doses of the pediatric vaccine in our first order and we expect to order plenty more as we’re able to,” Bettigole said. “It’s coming in slowly though and in many cases being shipped directly to vaccine providers.”

The health department has told providers as soon as they receive enough vaccines they should begin vaccinating children.

Children will be able to be vaccinated at any Philadelphia-run community vaccine clinic, most pharmacies, health centers and at many pediatricians offices.

