CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia Orders More Than 20,000 Doses Of Pfizer’s Child-Size COVID-19 Vaccine, Dr. Cheryl Bettigole Says

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13MotU_0clHFP4100

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The CDC gave Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine the final approval for young children Tuesday night — and now local health departments are preparing to distribute the child-size dose. Philadelphia’s health department gave an update on the vaccine rollout plan for children ages five to 11 on Wednesday morning.

Acting health commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole says there may be some waiting as the shipments of the vaccine doses for children are received. She adds that the shipments are coming in slowly in many cases.

“We’ve ordered more than 20,000 doses of the pediatric vaccine in our first order and we expect to order plenty more as we’re able to,” Bettigole said. “It’s coming in slowly though and in many cases being shipped directly to vaccine providers.”

The health department has told providers as soon as they receive enough vaccines they should begin vaccinating children.

Children will be able to be vaccinated at any Philadelphia-run community vaccine clinic, most pharmacies, health centers and at many pediatricians offices.

For the latest information about the COVID-19 vaccine, for children and adults, click here .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Gov. Murphy Says 9,000 Children Ages 5-11 In New Jersey Receive 1st Dose Of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said as of Monday morning, 9,000 children ages 5 to 11 in the state have received their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The update was seen live on CBSN Philly this afternoon. Murphy said the more school children get vaccinated, the sooner the state can lift the school mask mandate. “When I look back on our announcement over the summer that our schools would begin the academic year with a masking requirement in place — by the way a requirement that gave none of us any joy — one of the reasons was that our youngest students were not yet eligible for vaccinations. Well, now they are,” Murphy said Monday. “With each child who gets vaccinated and enters a classroom with an educator who was vaccinated and sits among their peers who are vaccinated, the closer we get to being able to lift this requirement.” There’s no word yet on what benchmarks New Jersey will use to lift the school mask mandate. Across the bridge, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said the commonwealth will allow schools to set its masks rules in January.
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Vaccines
Philadelphia, PA
COVID-19 Vaccines
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Vaccines
Local
Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Philadelphia, PA
Health
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Gephardt Daily

Utah Dept. of Health orders pediatric doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, plans to immunize up to 366,000 school-aged kids

UTAH, Nov. 2, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health last week ordered an initial shipment of 109,000 pediatric doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, and will also begin placing weekly orders this week, officials said. “The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention today issued recommendations to healthcare providers...
UTAH STATE
The Morning Call

Pennsylvania coronavirus update: 10,245 additional cases so far this week as Health Department clears ‘technical issues’

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported that unspecified “technical issues” prevented it from releasing coronavirus reports from the weekend until Wednesday afternoon. A Health Department representative explained that an error occurred during data extraction. Bureau of Epidemiology and technical teams resolved the issue, but the report takes several hours to run each day, so publication ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc
IFLScience

FDA Panel Endorses Pfizer's Low-Dose COVID-19 Vaccine For Kids Aged 5-11

A key advisory panel for the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has recommended the Pfizer/BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. This is a huge step in getting the 28 million kids in this age range across the US vaccinated. The dosage, however, will only be a third of that given to teens and adults.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: 11,000+ Children Ages 5-11 Get Their First COVID Vaccine

DENVER (CBS4) – More than 11,000 children between the ages of 5 and 11 have received their first shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The state estimates there are nearly one million children in this age group. Gov. Jared Polis says the goal is to have 50 percent of this group vaccinated by the end of January. Children who participated in the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine trials were invited to the state capitol Monday. Governor Polis celebrated their contributions in the fight against the virus, but the battle in Colorado is far from over. (credit: CBS) “There are 17 kids aged zero to 11...
COLORADO STATE
marfapublicradio.org

Texas will receive more than 1.3 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11

According to the state health agency, about 1 million doses of the vaccine will go straight to vaccine providers in Texas — including local health departments. The Texas Department of State Health Services has instructed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to “ship Pfizer’s pediatric COVID-19 vaccine to over 900 providers in 155 Texas counties over the next week” so the state can begin vaccinating children ages 5 to 11.
TEXAS STATE
CBS San Francisco

Contra Costa Health Officials Expecting Delivery Of 20,000 Doses Of Pfizer Juvenile COVID Vaccine

WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) — Contra Costa County health officials announced Monday they were expecting the delivery of about 20,000 doses of the pediatric version of the Pfizer COVID vaccine this week as they prepare to administer shots to school children ages 5-11. They said other healthcare providers and pharmacies in the county were also stocking up and getting ready. “I know a lot of parents have been waiting a long time to be able to get their younger kids vaccinated,” said Diane Burgis, chair of the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors. “We’re almost there. If everything goes right, parents will...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia has pre-ordered 145,000 doses of children's COVID-19 vaccine

ATLANTA - Georgia health officials say the state has pre-ordered about 145,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine, ahead of the FDA's ruling on whether to authorize the vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. Dr. Alexander Millman, Chief Medical Officer of the Georgia Department of Public Health, says the...
GEORGIA STATE
cn2.com

Local Pharmacy Prepares for Pediatric Doses of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – For many parents, a huge sigh of relief. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention approving the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 through 11. Here is the Palmetto State, DHEC officials supporting this decision saying the pediatric vaccinations are being distributed this week...
LANCASTER, SC
fox29.com

Dr. Cheryl Bettigole named Philadelphia Health Commissioner

PHILADELPHIA - Dr. Cheryl Bettigole, who has served as Philadelphia's Acting Health Commissioner since May, was officially appointed to the position on Thursday. "I’m confident that with her experience, vision, and steadfast leadership, we’ve found the best person to lead the Health Department as we work urgently on multiple fronts to ensure the health and wellbeing of all residents," Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said in a statement announcing the appointment.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Tulsa World

Kid-size doses of COVID-19 vaccine should arrive next week, Tulsa Health Department says

The Tulsa Health Department expects the first kid-size doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to arrive in Oklahoma next week. Parents and guardians will be able to schedule appointments for their children ages 5 to 11 at a THD clinic once the vaccine arrives, with updates provided at vaccinate918.com and the Tulsa Health Department’s social media accounts, according to the agency’s media release Wednesday.
TULSA, OK
CBS Miami

Broward Schools To Begin On-Site Pediatric COVID-19 Vaccinations Starting Wednesday

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — Starting Wednesday, Broward County Schools, in partnership with the Department of Health, will begin on-site vaccinations for children ages five and older. The youngest members of our society told CBS4’s Ashley Dyer, they’re ready to get vaccinated. “I feel really happy because once I get my vaccine it means I don’t need to worry that much about COVID anymore,” said 9-year-old Kardhik Sambadh, a third grader at Country Hills Elementary. “I think it’s really good because I don’t want to get sick,” said Nikita Anthony. Jenny Thoppin said as soon as the school district called her, she signed up her...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
46K+
Followers
17K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy