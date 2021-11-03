CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

States With the Highest and Lowest Non-COVID 19 Vaccination Rates

By Hristina Byrnes
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43a5RO_0clHFNXn00 Before the coronavirus pandemic, vaccines rarely dominated the news as much as COVID-19 vaccines have recently. Though some oppose the COVID-19 vaccine mandates, it's been over 100 years since states began to require immunizations for certain populations, most often school children. Childhood vaccines have saved countless lives and protected children for over a century.

To identify the states with the highest and lowest vaccination rates, 24/7 Tempo reviewed vaccine data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention . The data includes the percentage of vaccination coverage for the combined 7-vaccine series among children up to kindergarten age in each state for the 2019-2020 school year. The series includes several vaccines that protect against such diseases as measles, pertussis, hepatitis B, and polio.

A little over 95% of kindergarteners and children entering child care during the 2019-2020 school year were up to date with required and strongly encouraged vaccinations. This is higher than in previous years but a jump in measles cases in 2019 resulted in immunizations soaring. The average vaccination rate varies from more than 98% in some states to less than 87% in others.

Before vaccines, children -- and adults -- regularly contracted serious infectious diseases that are now a distant memory. The paralytic disease polio was eradicated in the U.S. by 1979, and one of the most terrible diseases in history -- smallpox -- no longer exists outside the laboratory.

Several vaccines are widely available in the United States, including against some of the most aggressive contagions that are particularly dangerous to children such as measles. Measles was a serious cause of concern in the U.S. and Europe in 2019 as several cases were detected, mostly among the unvaccinated. These are the 20 worst epidemics and pandemics in history .

Most U.S. states require childhood vaccinations before children can enter the public school system, but they also allow exemptions for parents based on religious or philosophical beliefs.

Click here for the states with the highest and lowest non-COVID 19 vaccination rates
Click here for our detailed methodology

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y43A8_0clHFNXn00

48. Alabama
> Child vaccination rate: 86.6%
> Total exemptions: 713
> Population under 5 years: 286,597 (or 5.8% -- 22nd lowest)
> Population with no health insurance: 9.7% -- 17th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Aun2k_0clHFNXn00

47. Hawaii
> Child vaccination rate: 86.8%
> Total exemptions: 943
> Population under 5 years: 85,335 (or 6.0% -- 17th highest)
> Population with no health insurance: 4.2% -- 3rd lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31WNIy_0clHFNXn00

46. Idaho
> Child vaccination rate: 89.4%
> Total exemptions: 1,764
> Population under 5 years: 115,837 (or 6.5% -- 7th highest)
> Population with no health insurance: 10.8% -- 12th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IEv06_0clHFNXn00

45. Colorado
> Child vaccination rate: 91.5%
> Total exemptions: 3,376
> Population under 5 years: 327,302 (or 5.7% -- 16th lowest)
> Population with no health insurance: 8.0% -- 25th lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wKD1A_0clHFNXn00

44. New Hampshire
> Child vaccination rate: 91.5%
> Total exemptions: 389
> Population under 5 years: 64,200 (or 4.7% -- 3rd lowest)
> Population with no health insurance: 6.3% -- 13th lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26tPnC_0clHFNXn00

43. Indiana
> Child vaccination rate: 91.8%
> Total exemptions: 1,901
> Population under 5 years: 414,553 (or 6.2% -- 12th highest)
> Population with no health insurance: 8.7% -- 22nd highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=331CS0_0clHFNXn00

42. Kansas
> Child vaccination rate: 91.9%
> Total exemptions: 805
> Population under 5 years: 183,236 (or 6.3% -- 10th highest)
> Population with no health insurance: 9.2% -- 19th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sjrgS_0clHFNXn00

41. Wyoming
> Child vaccination rate: 92.5%
> Total exemptions: 280
> Population under 5 years: 33,098 (or 5.7% -- 19th lowest)
> Population with no health insurance: 12.3% -- 6th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ol7fC_0clHFNXn00

40. Utah
> Child vaccination rate: 92.8%
> Total exemptions: 2,639
> Population under 5 years: 245,883 (or 7.7% -- the highest)
> Population with no health insurance: 9.7% -- 18th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j0UKE_0clHFNXn00

39. Ohio
> Child vaccination rate: 92.8%
> Total exemptions: 3,921
> Population under 5 years: 686,672 (or 5.9% -- 25th lowest)
> Population with no health insurance: 6.6% -- 16th lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wx3PD_0clHFNXn00

38. Minnesota
> Child vaccination rate: 93.0%
> Total exemptions: 2,699
> Population under 5 years: 349,621 (or 6.2% -- 11th highest)
> Population with no health insurance: 4.9% -- 5th lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4geihi_0clHFNXn00

37. Oregon
> Child vaccination rate: 93.0%
> Total exemptions: 3,265
> Population under 5 years: 223,364 (or 5.3% -- 9th lowest)
> Population with no health insurance: 7.2% -- 20th lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wHSlr_0clHFNXn00

36. Georgia
> Child vaccination rate: 93.1%
> Total exemptions: 3,899
> Population under 5 years: 639,713 (or 6.0% -- 18th highest)
> Population with no health insurance: 13.4% -- 3rd highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ct8ve_0clHFNXn00

35. Arizona
> Child vaccination rate: 93.2%
> Total exemptions: 4,638
> Population under 5 years: 427,707 (or 5.9% -- 25th highest)
> Population with no health insurance: 11.3% -- 9th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KMPk6_0clHFNXn00

34. Iowa
> Child vaccination rate: 93.2%
> Total exemptions: 1,004
> Population under 5 years: 190,606 (or 6.0% -- 15th highest)
> Population with no health insurance: 5.0% -- 6th lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x2jZ2_0clHFNXn00

33. Kentucky
> Child vaccination rate: 93.3%
> Total exemptions: 1,082
> Population under 5 years: 273,130 (or 6.1% -- 13th highest)
> Population with no health insurance: 6.4% -- 14th lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t2K06_0clHFNXn00

32. Washington
> Child vaccination rate: 93.4%
> Total exemptions: 5,005
> Population under 5 years: 455,283 (or 6.0% -- 21st highest)
> Population with no health insurance: 6.6% -- 17th lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rOzxB_0clHFNXn00

31. Montana
> Child vaccination rate: 93.5%
> Total exemptions: 535
> Population under 5 years: 58,850 (or 5.5% -- 11th lowest)
> Population with no health insurance: 8.3% -- 24th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cbWVg_0clHFNXn00

30. Florida
> Child vaccination rate: 93.5%
> Total exemptions: 7,758
> Population under 5 years: 1,131,148 (or 5.3% -- 8th lowest)
> Population with no health insurance: 13.2% -- 4th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l64gB_0clHFNXn00

29. Wisconsin
> Child vaccination rate: 93.7%
> Total exemptions: 3,861
> Population under 5 years: 327,258 (or 5.6% -- 14th lowest)
> Population with no health insurance: 5.7% -- 8th lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sCPtP_0clHFNXn00

28. Oklahoma
> Child vaccination rate: 94.0%
> Total exemptions: 1,468
> Population under 5 years: 251,083 (or 6.3% -- 8th highest)
> Population with no health insurance: 14.3% -- 2nd highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JTgzk_0clHFNXn00

27. Maine
> Child vaccination rate: 94.1%
> Total exemptions: 795
> Population under 5 years: 62,813 (or 4.7% -- 2nd lowest)
> Population with no health insurance: 8.0% -- 25th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0njLwD_0clHFNXn00

26. Arkansas
> Child vaccination rate: 94.2%
> Total exemptions: 769
> Population under 5 years: 183,327 (or 6.1% -- 14th highest)
> Population with no health insurance: 9.1% -- 20th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oCrhi_0clHFNXn00

25. Virginia
> Child vaccination rate: 94.5%
> Total exemptions: 1,711
> Population under 5 years: 499,906 (or 5.9% -- 23rd lowest)
> Population with no health insurance: 7.9% -- 24th lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UFs9I_0clHFNXn00

24. Vermont
> Child vaccination rate: 94.5%
> Total exemptions: 232
> Population under 5 years: 29,021 (or 4.7% -- the lowest)
> Population with no health insurance: 4.5% -- 4th lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pSma2_0clHFNXn00

23. Missouri
> Child vaccination rate: 94.8%
> Total exemptions: 1,970
> Population under 5 years: 365,451 (or 6.0% -- 23rd highest)
> Population with no health insurance: 10.0% -- 15th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uOyc1_0clHFNXn00

22. North Dakota
> Child vaccination rate: 94.9%
> Total exemptions: 413
> Population under 5 years: 50,567 (or 6.6% -- 6th highest)
> Population with no health insurance: 6.9% -- 19th lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bf7fp_0clHFNXn00

21. Nevada
> Child vaccination rate: 95.0%
> Total exemptions: 1,492
> Population under 5 years: 184,168 (or 6.0% -- 20th highest)
> Population with no health insurance: 11.4% -- 8th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qjqFy_0clHFNXn00

20. Michigan
> Child vaccination rate: 95.1%
> Total exemptions: 5,320
> Population under 5 years: 567,914 (or 5.7% -- 17th lowest)
> Population with no health insurance: 5.8% -- 10th lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zts88_0clHFNXn00

19. South Carolina
> Child vaccination rate: 95.1%
> Total exemptions: 1,731
> Population under 5 years: 289,537 (or 5.6% -- 15th lowest)
> Population with no health insurance: 10.8% -- 11th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CvafF_0clHFNXn00

18. North Carolina
> Child vaccination rate: 95.7%
> Total exemptions: 2,161
> Population under 5 years: 596,583 (or 5.7% -- 18th lowest)
> Population with no health insurance: 11.3% -- 10th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IlL93_0clHFNXn00

17. South Dakota
> Child vaccination rate: 95.7%
> Total exemptions: 337
> Population under 5 years: 58,859 (or 6.7% -- 5th highest)
> Population with no health insurance: 10.2% -- 13th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eCQoM_0clHFNXn00

16. New Jersey
> Child vaccination rate: 95.9%
> Total exemptions: 2,776
> Population under 5 years: 511,925 (or 5.8% -- 21st lowest)
> Population with no health insurance: 7.9% -- 23rd lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0seHjN_0clHFNXn00

15. Connecticut
> Child vaccination rate: 96.2%
> Total exemptions: 975
> Population under 5 years: 180,598 (or 5.1% -- 4th lowest)
> Population with no health insurance: 5.9% -- 11th lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sCFNg_0clHFNXn00

14. Illinois
> Child vaccination rate: 96.5%
> Total exemptions: 2,894
> Population under 5 years: 742,404 (or 5.9% -- 24th lowest)
> Population with no health insurance: 7.4% -- 21st lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lt7X9_0clHFNXn00

13. California
> Child vaccination rate: 96.6%
> Total exemptions: 4,249
> Population under 5 years: 2,377,839 (or 6.0% -- 19th highest)
> Population with no health insurance: 7.7% -- 22nd lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37hLpM_0clHFNXn00

12. Tennessee
> Child vaccination rate: 96.6%
> Total exemptions: 1,610
> Population under 5 years: 407,026 (or 6.0% -- 22nd highest)
> Population with no health insurance: 10.1% -- 14th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=084yau_0clHFNXn00

11. Pennsylvania
> Child vaccination rate: 96.7%
> Total exemptions: 4,137
> Population under 5 years: 695,661 (or 5.4% -- 10th lowest)
> Population with no health insurance: 5.8% -- 9th lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iugHU_0clHFNXn00

10. Nebraska
> Child vaccination rate: 96.7%
> Total exemptions: 591
> Population under 5 years: 129,551 (or 6.7% -- 4th highest)
> Population with no health insurance: 8.3% -- 23rd highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NAyGi_0clHFNXn00

9. Louisiana
> Child vaccination rate: 96.8%
> Total exemptions: 884
> Population under 5 years: 292,977 (or 6.3% -- 9th highest)
> Population with no health insurance: 8.9% -- 21st highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NrpyH_0clHFNXn00

8. Texas
> Child vaccination rate: 96.8%
> Total exemptions: 9,894
> Population under 5 years: 1,981,755 (or 6.8% -- 3rd highest)
> Population with no health insurance: 18.4% -- the highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SWrwU_0clHFNXn00

7. New Mexico
> Child vaccination rate: 97.0%
> Total exemptions: 344
> Population under 5 years: 116,978 (or 5.6% -- 13th lowest)
> Population with no health insurance: 10.0% -- 16th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SlbZQ_0clHFNXn00

6. Massachusetts
> Child vaccination rate: 97.4%
> Total exemptions: 890
> Population under 5 years: 355,066 (or 5.2% -- 6th lowest)
> Population with no health insurance: 3.0% -- the lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y0Xfq_0clHFNXn00

5. Rhode Island
> Child vaccination rate: 97.6%
> Total exemptions: 141
> Population under 5 years: 54,802 (or 5.2% -- 7th lowest)
> Population with no health insurance: 4.1% -- 2nd lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3niXLI_0clHFNXn00

4. Maryland
> Child vaccination rate: 98.1%
> Total exemptions: 991
> Population under 5 years: 358,346 (or 5.9% -- 24th highest)
> Population with no health insurance: 6.0% -- 12th lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0odwIl_0clHFNXn00

3. New York
> Child vaccination rate: 98.1%
> Total exemptions: 320
> Population under 5 years: 1,119,825 (or 5.8% -- 20th lowest)
> Population with no health insurance: 5.2% -- 7th lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G2spg_0clHFNXn00

2. West Virginia
> Child vaccination rate: 98.7%
> Total exemptions: 21
> Population under 5 years: 91,548 (or 5.1% -- 5th lowest)
> Population with no health insurance: 6.7% -- 18th lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UcWJ2_0clHFNXn00

1. Mississippi
> Child vaccination rate: 99.1%
> Total exemptions: 62
> Population under 5 years: 179,497 (or 6.0% -- 16th highest)
> Population with no health insurance: 13.0% -- 5th highest

Methodology

To identify the states with the highest and lowest vaccination rates, 24/7 Tempo reviewed vaccine data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The data included the percentage of vaccination coverage for the combined 7-vaccine series  -- MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella); DTaP (diphtheria, pertussis, and tetanus); varicella (chickenpox); hepatitis B; Hib (Haemophilus influenzae type b); PCV (pneumococcal); and polio -- among children aged 19-35 months old in each state in 2019-2020. Vaccination data for Alaska and Delawere were not available.

Population data and health insurance coverage are one-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey.

