CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis Election: City Clerk Reports High Voter Turnout As Tabulation Resumes Wednesday

By WCCO-TV Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ziMhv_0clHFGMi00

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The next round of ballot tabulation for Minneapolis’ ranked-choice elections resumed Wednesday morning with many races still undecided, including several city council races.

City election officials announced Wednesday afternoon that incumbent Jacob Frey has been re-elected as mayor .

As of shortly after 2 p.m., the winners of the city council races were announced.

Robin Wonsley Worlobah has been declared the unofficial winner in Ward 2, defeating incumbent Cam Gordon and challenger Yusra Arab.

Wonsley Worlobah said she is the first Black Democratic Socialist elected to Minneapolis City Council. She earned 42.6% of the vote, compared to Arab’s 42.4%.

In Ward 5, Jeremiah Ellison has been declared the unofficial winner with 38.6% of the vote.

Kevin Reich has been defeated in the race in Ward 1. He earned 45.4% of the vote, but it was not enough to defeat challenger Elliott Payne, who earned 50.2%.

In Ward 10, Aisha Chughtai appears to have won the seat vacated by City Council President Lisa Bender. Chughtai won 50.3% of the vote, while Alicia Gibson won 33.6%.

Michael Rainville has ousted incumbent representative Steve Fletcher in Ward 3, with 51.5% of the vote.

Park and Recreation Commissioner District 1, Billy Menz, has also been declared an unofficial winner.

“Several delays were the result of a necessity to clean up the raw data and prepare it for tabulation,” Minneapolis City Clerk Casey Carl said.

Carl says voter turnout was 53.94% in Minneapolis.

“That’s a record high for an off-year, municipal-only election,” Carl said.

On Tuesday evening, residents of the city voted against the proposed amendment to remove the Minneapolis Police Department from the city charter and replace it with a Department of Public Safety.

The two other proposals — rent control and “strong mayor” amendments — were passed by voters.

For a look at the results in the other top races of 2021 in Minnesota, click here .

More On WCCO.com :

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Midtown Greenway Users Petition Minneapolis To Redo ‘Crappy’ Job

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — More than 1,000 people have signed an online petition to get the city of Minneapolis to re-pave an already re-paved trail. A couple of weeks ago, the city completed the 2.6 mile resurfacing of the Midtown Greenway. The trail is a signature corridor that runs through the entire city. However, after a half-million-dollar re-pavement project between Burnham Trail and 5th Avenue South, trail users want the city to redo the job. “As soon as I rode it for the first time, I knew something was wrong.” said Steve Brandt. “You get a lot of vibration, edges aren’t all the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Marks End Of Veteran Homelessness In 13 Central Counties

MINNEAPOLIOS (WCCO) — During a week when all veterans are honored, Minnesota is marking a major milestone. On Tuesday, Gov. Tim Walz announced an end to veteran homelessness in 13 central Minnesota counties. The effort was possible because of strong partnerships between agencies, veterans groups and landlords. “I for one wake up grateful to live in a state in a country that prioritizes the care of those who are willing to serve us as our veterans,” the governor told reporters. “Minnesota is on track to become the fourth state in the nation to eliminate veteran homelessness.” As of Tuesday, Minnesota’s Homeless Veterans Registry lists 279 veterans experiencing homelessness. Once on the registry, veterans are typically housed within four months. If you know a veteran who needs help, more information can be found here.   More On WCCO.com: Minnesota Weather: What We Know (And Don’t Know) On Possible Snowfall This Week Vikings RB Cook Sued By Ex-Girlfriend For Abuse; Cook’s Lawyer Claims Woman Held Him At Gunpoint Jason Miller, Randomly Shot While Leaving Work In Minneapolis, Faces Long Road To Recovery ‘Millennial Farmer’ Gives His Nearly 1M YouTube Subscribers A Glimpse At Life In Rural MN
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Governor Walz Celebrates Opening Of Newly-Expanded 12.5-Mile Stretch Of Highway 14

MINNEAPOLS (WCCO) —  Governor Tim Walz attended a celebration event Tuesday for a newly-opened 12.5-mile stretch of Highway 14 between Dodge Center and Owatonna. Highway 14 was expanded from two lanes to four lanes between Dodge Center and Owatonna to complete a continuous four-lane road between Mankato and Rochester. Walz says the work to expand the highway dates back to his time in Congress and the death of his neighbor in Mankato. “Every Minnesotan deserves safe, dependable roads that get them home to their families. And for too long, Highway 14 has not been safe,” Walz said. “This long-awaited expansion of Highway 14 is the...
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota To See More Than $6B From Infrastructure Bill, Including $100M For Broadband

SHAFER, Minn. (WCCO)–  At Pleasant Valley Orchard, 50 minutes north of the Twin Cities, 5,000 apple trees dot 15 acres of land. But if you’re looking for high-speed internet, it’s a desert. “I think people take it for granted, but we don’t take it for granted at all,” said Judy Erickson, co-owner of the orchard. “We would desperately want to have that technology available for us.” The internet she does have access to at her home across the street is slow and disconnects often. It makes it difficult to run her family-owned small business, inhibiting seemingly simple tasks as printing a credit...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Minnesota Elections
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Government
Minneapolis, MN
Elections
CBS Minnesota

COVID-19 In MN: Latest Positivity Rate Nears ‘High Risk’ Threshold

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A day after warning that COVID-19 case numbers are among the highest seen this year, Minnesota health officials reported 7,173 additional cases and 20 more deaths. The Tuesday update from the Minnesota Department of Health contains data from over the weekend and is current as of Monday morning. There have now been 826,404 total positive cases recorded in the state since the pandemic began, with over 8,800 of those cases being reinfections. As for the death toll, 8,882 total deaths have now been attributed to COVID-19 in Minnesota. One of the 20 newly reported deaths involved a person in...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

More Than 300 Minnesota Lakes And Streams Added To ‘Impaired Waters’ List

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — More of Minnesota’s lakes and streams are reaching concerning levels of contamination, and it’s making swimming and fishing questionable in more places. New data from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) shows there are 305 new bodies of water that qualify as “impaired,” bringing the total number of such lakes and streams in the state to 2,904. WCCO looked at what’s happening, and what Minnesotans can do to help. Water is Minnesota’s most famous attraction, and most Minnesotans have a favorite body of water. Lake Phalen is Thavy and Daniel Zumwalde’s favorite. “People watching here is pretty great,” said Daneil Zamwalde,...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: Several Key Metrics At The Highest Levels Yet This Year

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The metrics used to track COVID-19 in Minnesota are reaching some of the highest levels seen so far this year. Meanwhile, health officials on Wednesday announced 5,277 new cases and reported 43 more deaths. The latest new case figures likely contain some cases from over the weekend, when the surge of new reports exceeded the state’s intake processing capacity. On Tuesday, health officials said the backlog in weekend cases would bring increased case totals throughout the next few days. On Tuesday, this resulted in more than 7,000 cases being added to the state’s tally. Since the...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Pollution Officials Add 15 Bodies Of Water To Impaired Waters List

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota pollution officials on Monday released a proposed impaired waters list for 2022, an update that included the addition of 15 northeastern and central Minnesota water bodies where fish have been contaminated with long-lasting chemicals. The 15 were added due to contamination with a family of widely used chemicals known as PFAS, sometimes called “forever chemicals “due to their inability to break down. It’s the first time water bodies outside the Minneapolis-St. Paul area have made the list due to PFAS contamination. A PFAS compound known as perfluorooctane sulfonic acid, or PFOS, can accumulate in fish and potentially cause...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lisa Bender
Person
Jacob Frey
Person
Steve Fletcher
CBS Minnesota

Nuisance Data Reveals Racial Disparities In Arrests And Citations In Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There has been a lot of talk about what policing should look like in Minneapolis following Election Day. The head of the Police Conduct Oversight Commission hopes to engage newly elected leaders to look at what is considered nuisance arrests and citations. Abigail Cerra says the commission requested data to see who the misdemeanors most impact. The racial disparities found will be presented at next week’s full meeting. WCCO got an early look. “We’re looking specifically at nuisance misdemeanors,” Cerra said. Commissioner Cerra says these misdemeanors have been on the commission’s radar for the last six months. Things like: loitering, public...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: 35 Deaths, Average Positivity Rate Climbs To 8.4%

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Health officials in Minnesota on Friday reported 3,378 additional cases of COVID-19, as the average daily positivity continues to rise. The positivity rate has jumped to 8.4% as of last week. Case growth and hospitalizations – at 45.9 and 13.5 per 100,000 residents respectively – have been climbing in recent weeks, after dipping slightly in October. Overall, Minnesota has seen 815,008 COVID-19 cases since March of 2020 and 8,828 deaths. The Minnesota Department of Health reported 35 new deaths on Friday; 25 of them took place in October. As of Thursday afternoon, there were 982 people in Minnesota hospitals with the...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
44K+
Followers
18K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy