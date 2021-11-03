CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Atlanta Hawks vs. Brooklyn Nets Scouting Report

By Pat Benson
 8 days ago

The Nets (4-3) host the Hawks (4-3) in an early season test.

Background

Before we get started, congratulations are in order for the World Champion Atlanta Braves. Last night, the Braves defeated the Houston Astros in Game 6 of the World Series. Atlanta has patiently waited 26 years for another title, and the entire city deserves today (plus the entire offseason) to celebrate this momentous victory.

Now back to hoops. Instead of being with his teammates, one-third of the Brooklyn Nets superteam is at home posting cryptic messages on Instagram . That leaves Kevin Durant and James Harden to carry the load. Of course, it's no surprise that Durant and Harden are more than capable of leading a team by themselves.

However, their combined usage rate is north of 58%, and the clunky offense needs fine-tunning. Despite shooting at high clips, the Nets are bottom-ten in the league for points per game (104.6) and offensive rating (103.7). To further complicate matters, the new rules changes are hurting James Harden far more than Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young.

While the future of Kyrie Irving remains unclear, the Nets still are considered a favorite to win the NBA Finals. A mediocre 4-3 start means nothing to the veteran-led team. Their starting five has an average age of 30-years-old and have forgotten more playoff games than the Hawks have played.

Speaking of the Hawks, the young team is still working on finding consistency on offense. They put together their best offensive performance of the season in a win against the Wizards on Monday night . However, the aggressive play must remain a constant for their offense to be fully functional.

Once Hawks players start playing one-on-one, and their teammates start standing around, they end up taking inefficient shots and falling out of rhythm. According to Coach Nate McMillan, that affects their defense too, which has surrendered at least 111+ points in each of the last three games. Given the Hawks schedule and good health, the team should be better than 4-3 to start the season.

Outlook

Both teams could be without a few players in this nationally-televised game. While we wait for the Nets' official injury report, Nic Claxton (non-covid illness) and Kyrie Irving (ineligible to play) are both out.

Young (right knee soreness) and Bogdan Bogdanovic (low back soreness) are probable for the Hawks. John Collins (left foot strain) is questionable. Onyeka Okongwu (right shoulder injury recovery) remains out.

It will be interesting to see what happens with Kevin Huerter. 'Red Velvet' has not been playing well this season (shooting 15% from deep). He played 13 minutes against the 76ers and was ruled out just before the Wizards game due to "rest" reasons despite not being listed on the injury report. However, Coach McMillan said this is a practice they will use more of throughout the season to get their players adequate rest.

SI Sportsbook has the Nets listed as 5-point favorites . As is always the case in the NBA, so much depends on who is available to play. Watch the injury report for both teams leading up to tip-off to see who has the edge.

Final Thoughts

Tonight could easily be a preview of a playoff matchup next spring. While it's just one game in early November, it's a good test for the Hawks to see how they stack up against the most dangerous team in the league. Let's cross our fingers and hope that as few players as possible miss tonight's primetime game.

