Adrian Phillips' return to California capped off by winning weekly award

Patriots defensive back Adrian Phillips returned to California to face his former team, the Chargers, over the weekend and helped lead his new team to a 27-24 win.

Phillips recorded two interceptions, including a pick-6 in the middle of the fourth quarter that was a huge play in the game.

For his play, he was named the AFC's Defensive Player of the Week.

“I love it out here (in Los Angeles), and every time that we get to play them, you kind of — everybody always wants to kind of stick it to their former team,” Phillips told reporters after the game. “This is a great organization that we played against today, and just to be able to go out there and play against them and end up having the game that I had, it was sweet. I loved it. But — yeah, it was sweet.”

It is the first Player of the Week honor for Phillips and the first Defensive Player of the Week honor for a Patriots player since Kyle Van Noy in Week 4 of the 2019 season.