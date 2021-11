Officials at Oakland County Parks are looking for opinions from park users as to how the Waterford Oaks Waterpark (and its location) should be managed. The waterpark has become a bit of a dinosaur. It debuted more than 40 years ago and is home to one of the nation’s first wave pools. I’m dating myself a bit by saying the wave pool (and the great waterslide) was a HUGE deal when it first opened and people from miles around flocked to the park. Waterparks are extremely expensive to maintain and many residents (including yours truly) has noticed the disappearance of waterslides, low-attendance, and overall decline of the facility. The waterpark didn’t even open for the 2021 season due to staff shortages and declining attendance from previous years.

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI ・ 20 DAYS AGO