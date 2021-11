Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) have released their earnings for the quarter ending September 30, 2021, and greater than ever, it was a story of two corporations – Activision and Blizzard. In fact, a lot of the corporate’s newest earnings report and name had been dedicated to the fallout of the explosive discrimination lawsuit leveled towards the corporate earlier this yr, with CEO Bobby Kotick as soon as once more promising make-good measures corresponding to a brand new zero-tolerance harassment coverage and a push to spice up ladies and non-binary folks within the Acti-Blizz workforce by 50 p.c. In the end, the controversy appears to be affecting the 2 halves of the corporate unequally – whereas Activision continues to truck alongside, the way forward for Blizzard is extra unsure than it’s ever been.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO