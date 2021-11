There’s no way around it. The Dallas Cowboys were dominated on Sunday at the hands of the 4-4 now 5-4 Denver Broncos. It wasn’t pretty, it wasn’t competitive, and it damn sure wasn’t what anyone expected. The real score of this game was not 30-16. It was 30-0 and you cannot tell me otherwise. I’ve been defending Dak from the people that claim his numbers are inflated with garbage points for years, but this time I can’t. He shouldn’t have even been in the game let alone be diving head first for a 2-point conversion. Whether Dallas deserved those 16 points or not is neither here nor there. Dallas was beat in all facets of the game despite being the better team. Now fans are left questioning if they really are who everyone thought they were.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO