Even before the coronavirus pandemic, some parents felt vaccine decisions for their children were challenging and fraught with uncertainties. As researchers who have spent more than a decade examining vaccine decision-making, we have heard this small but growing group of parents describe their concerns time and again. The fears vary, but they almost always pertain to safety, such as whether a child might be one of the unlucky ones to suffer an adverse reaction or whether there are long-term effects of vaccines that are not yet understood.

KIDS ・ 2 DAYS AGO