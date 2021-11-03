Growing Old

As we enter this world, we are surrounded by many people. From the technical staff that helps the child come into this world, to all the family waiting anxiously to greet their little newborn. All in all, everyone is there, although the baby doesn’t know or understand that fact...
Over at the Atlantic, Alexis Madrigal engages in some light sadism, dedicating thousands of words to flagellating himself for the great sin of contracting the coronavirus. Madrigal, a fully vaccinated, 39-year-old endurance athlete, decided to attend his friend's wedding featuring an equally vaccinated guest list. He got a mild breakthrough case of coronavirus. But because the vaccines work well, he made a full recovery shortly thereafter.
A certain local weekly publication has again instituted its annual ritual, inviting submissions for its Flash Fiction competition. The rules are simple: submit up to three pieces of fiction, none exceeding 99 words (excluding title), by November 8. To inspire you (or not), here are some of my own entries...
(WXYZ) — Our Grant Me Hope child this week is 12-year-old Justin who enjoys swimming, riding his bike and playing games with family and friends, especially video games, laser tag, sports, and "hide and seek". This 6th-grader also loves to cook. "When I grow up, I would like to be...
“And it came to pass in the morning and – behold – she was Leah …” (Bereishis 29:25) Rashi explains that at night Yaakov did not know it was Leah. Yaakov had given signs to Rochel, but when she saw that Leah was being brought to Yaakov she did not want her sister to be shamed. Rochel immediately gave her the signs.
We are already accustomed to the fact that wherever we go in the world there is a Chabad House. If we ever have a problem, there is always a shliach we can turn to. Jews are stuck in some remote location? All it takes is one phone call to the local Chabad House and all their Jewish needs, including kosher food, are taken care of. But is this really so simple and natural?
Hi. Like many others, I am also an avid reader of your column. I was faced with a challenge recently and decided to seek help. This is not regarding me; it’s regarding a very close friend of mine. This is a friend who I grew up with since I was an infant. She was a neighbor, a friend, and my classmate. I, as the youngest in my family, was a very spoiled and loved child. She, on the other hand, was sandwiched between ten children and came from a family with no money. But, somehow, she was like my sister. Whatever I had, she had, and wherever I went, she always came along. Whenever my father used to travel for business, he always came home with souvenirs for me and of course Faigy (not her real name). We were very close until we left school.
Hi, Carolyn: My father and my stepmother have been married for 24 years. A few years ago, I traveled six hours to visit family, and my father was away for the weekend. The extended family agreed not to invite my stepmother — she’s only 10 years older than me — for our Saturday outing, but I did visit her the next day, begrudgingly.
Melior est die mortis die nativitatis (Better is the day of death than the day of birth) – Ecclesiastes, inscribed on the roof of Évora’s Chapel of Bones. What to do with the human body after it’s stopped functioning, i.e. dead? Our ancestors sure had plenty of imaginative options, from Viking internments with full fighting kit to Egyptian granite coffins entombed in huge pyramids to simply dropping cadavers off the side of a ship for a “burial” at sea. Mostly, of course, bodies were simply buried in the ground where they were left to rot until only the bones were left.
There is this socio-cultural thing whereby parents, relatives, or even friends keep pestering you and/or your significant other about when you’ll be having kids, why you won’t have them sooner, or why you won’t have them at all, should the case be. However, times have changed and many young adults...
A father who is deaf has shared the heartwarming moment his toddler daughter “interpreted” for him for the first time.Zach, who goes by the username @oursignedworld on social media, recently shared the encounter with his hearing daughter Madison on TikTok, with the video showing the moment that the one-year-old used sign language to communicate to him that a baby was crying in a store.“I’m deaf and my daughter is hearing. This is the first time she tried interpreting for me,” Zach captioned the video.In the clip, Zach and Madison, who is holding dish sponges, are walking in a store when...
November has arrived and things are going to really get hairy now. Every November, two charitable organizations I like, Movember and No-Shave November, raise funds by encouraging people to not cut or shave their hair. Movember began in Australia in 2003 when two friends joked about bringing back the moustache...
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – For parents, the lockdown brought with it a host of challenges, from online learning to cancelled sports and social activities for their kids.
Many of us assumed that once the lockdown was lifted, and we could get back to a more normal way of life, our stress levels would get better. However, some parents are reporting that their stress and anxiety levels have gone up now that we have reopened.
After more than sixteen months of shutdowns, lockdowns and Zooms, classes, activities and meetups are back and parents are getting pushed to the limit.
“I think for a lot...
There was an elderly carpenter who was ready to retire. He told his boss of his plans to leave the house-building industry in order to enjoy a more leisurely lifestyle with his wife. He would miss the weekly paycheck, but he was ready to retire, and they could get by on his savings. The contractor was sorry to see his best worker go and asked if the carpenter could build just one more house as a personal favor to him. The carpenter was reluctant, as he really was ready to retire, but the contractor pushed him until he relented. However, it soon became clear that his heart was just not in it. He resorted to shoddy, hasty workmanship and used inferior materials. It was an unfortunate way to end a dedicated career. When the carpenter finished his work, his boss came to inspect the house. He then handed the keys to the carpenter and said, “This is your house, as my parting gift to you.”
Prior to 1974, the standard practice for dealing with someone who was choking was to whack the afflicted person on the back. Dr. Henry Heimlich argued hitting them that way can force the obstruction further into the gullet, rather than dislodge it. He worked on various theories attempting a better way before ultimately coming up with the technique of putting one’s arms around the person choking and exerting upward abdominal thrusts, just above the navel and below the ribs, with the linked hands in a fist, until the obstruction is dislodged.
I took myself to the beach the other day. I can do that in the beginning of November, because I live in Israel now. That’s one of the many reasons we moved here four months ago – I’m done with winter. But, of course, that’s one of the superficial reasons. There was also the desire to be near family, the adventure of trying something different, of realizing a dream almost two decades old, the opportunity to give our children a rich Jewish life in the land of their ancestors. You know, the usual reasons why people make aliyah.
A recent study found a pair of side effects that are associated with long-haul COVID-19. There are a couple of recurring side effects that are now being associated with post-COVID-19 symptoms (also known as “long COVID”). According to a new study, memory loss and cognitive dysfunction are common symptoms linked with survivors of the virus.
Q: My new neighbors’ front porch light is green, rather than white or yellow. I know that a blue porch light signifies support for the police (and autism awareness), but a green light is new to me. Can you shed some light on this situation?. A: In November each year,...
EJ Torrisi may be young, but if you ask his mom Emily, she says her son "is exactly who he is meant to be." The 5-year-old child, of Howell, New Jersey, was assigned female at birth, his mom tells PEOPLE. But EJ identifies as male — something Emily, 25, finds to be completely natural after watching him develop over the last few years.
Comments / 0